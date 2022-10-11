3 Las Vegas pizzerias included in culinary tour

Finger Licking Foodie Tours is launching a new series of dine-abouts aimed at locals who crave a deep-eat into a favorite food or cuisine.

What’s up, home slice?

Finger Licking Foodie Tours — provider of Las Vegas culinary tours and sibling to Lip Smacking Food Tours — is launching a new series of dine-abouts aimed at locals who crave a deep-eat into a favorite food or cuisine. First up: a three-hour tour Nov. 6 of three celebrated Vegas pizzerias.

The pie purveyors are Metro Pizza, a family-owned spot approaching its centenary; Evel Pie, brimming with Evel Knievel memorabilia; and Pizza Rock, co-owned by Tony Gemignani, 13 times a world pizza champion. At each pizzeria, tour members skip the line to tuck into two different pizzas paired with a local craft beer.

Pies on tour

At Metro Pizza, the first stop, the 86th Street Sicilian Cup & Char Pepperoni comes loaded with mozzarella, slow-cooked tomato sauce and Romano cheese in a Sicilian pan, while the NY Red Sauce Top, an essential cheese pizza, awaits slicing, then folding.

Next, it’s on to Evel Pie for the Gang Green, with its hilarious disconnect between name and flavor (basil pesto, mozzarella), and a Goblin Sausage provisioned with pork four ways: bacon, ham, pepperoni and Italian sausage. And there’s a bonus: a Barry White pizza with a bedroom-mood mix of mozzarella, Pecorino and ricotta. (Can’t get enough of your slice, babe.)

The tour concludes at Pizza Rock with homages to a pair of great Midwestern cities.

The Chicago-Land Cracker Thin/Tavern-Style pie rests on a crisp crust made using the city’s famed Ceresota pizza flour. The pizza is lashed with tomato sauce, mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone and Romano, then baked in a hot-blooded 650-degree brick pizza oven.

The Detroit Motorhead, a traditional Detroit pizza (crisp thick crust, cheese to the edge), is built from pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, ricotta and fresh basil leaves, all baked in a blue steel pan to develop the classic corner crunch.

A dough of your own

The tour also includes hand-on instruction in pulling and fashioning a ball of pizza dough, and a taste test of pizza sauces to reveal their differences.

The Finger Licking pizza tour begins at 5 p.m. and is limited to the first 35 registrants. Price of $125 covers food, drink, gratuities, shuttle and a highlight video. Tickets/details: FingerLickingFoodieTours.com/VegasPizzaTour. Barbecue, vegan cooking and desserts are the subjects of future tours.

