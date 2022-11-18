3 more restaurants planned for new Aria food hall

Look for ramen, fancy doughnuts and a soaring central bar at Proper Eats, the food hall set to open this winter.

A rendering of Proper Bar, rising in the center of Proper Eats, the global food hall scheduled to open in winter 2022 at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (Clique Hospitality)

Tonkatsu ramen from Laughing Buddha, a concept just announced for Proper Eats, the global food hall scheduled to open in winter 2022 at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (Laughing Buddha)

Coffee and Doughnuts from Easy Donuts, a concept just announced for Proper Eats, the global food hall scheduled to open in winter 2022 at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (Easy Donuts)

Proper Eats, the global food hall taking shape at Aria on the Strip, will offer three more eats that are proper, the resort just announced, sharing the news first with the Review-Journal.

Laughing Buddha features snarls of ramen in steaming savory broth, like tonkatsu ramen famed for the rich silky texture conjured by collagen drawn from pork bones cooked in boiling water. At Laughing Buddha, look for tonkatsu ramen provisioned with stir-fried pork belly, sweet corn, bean sprouts.

Doughnuts, like fried chicken, seem almost obligatory these days. Easy Donuts, a coffee and doughnut shop, supplies craft coffees and specialty doughnuts, including seasonal confections.

Proper Bar anchors Proper Eats, rising in the center of the food hall, framing views of the Aria pool through soaring windows. Mixologists fashion drinks like a Kosher-Style cocktail (vodka, iced tea, lemonade), or a Gin-Z (gin, Aperol, prosecco), garnished with up-tempo music.

“We created these concepts to deliver that same ‘wow’ you’ll find at … all the offerings at Proper Eats,” said Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality, which is developing the food hall.

Fried chicken and hand rolls

As first reported by the RJ, Proper Eats occupies the former Aria buffet, 24,000 square feet on the property’s second-level promenade, with opening planned for this winter.

Four concepts were initially confirmed: Seoul Bird Korean fried chicken, with its first location outside London; Wexler’s Deli, serving Jewish deli standards for the first time outside Southern California; Egghead breakfast sandwiches from Tao Group Hospitality; and Temaki, created by Clique Hospitality, with sustainable seafood, hand rolls and modern sushi.

EDM pies; Middle East flavors

In October, as also first reported by the RJ, three more concepts were announced for the food hall.

Steve Aoki, the electronic dance music deity, is opening Pizzaoki, with his EDM, or everyday menu, celebrating New York-style pies. Shalom Y’all from Portland, Oregon, does the flavors of the Levant in dishes like shawarma-spiced cauliflower or grilled lamb kebabs. Lola’s Burgers rounds out the second wave of Proper Eats establishments.

Vegas days and nights

Masi, of Clique Hospitality, joined with Jason McLeod, Proper Eats partner and culinary director, and with Oliver Wharton, founder of A Perfect Bite hospitality, to fashion the mix at the food hall. The latest concepts bring to 10 the number of food and drink spots announced for Proper Eats. A representative for Aria said more were a possibility.

Besides the food hall, Clique’s Vegas dining portfolio runs to The Still Drafts, Crafts & Eats at The Mirage; Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar and Side Piece Pizza at Red Rock Resort; Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch; and Tailgate Social at Palace Station

Its nightlife portfolio encompasses The Barbershop and Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; Eight Cigar Lounge and Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World; and Daylight Beachclub at Mandalay Bay.

