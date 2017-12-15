4 Las Vegas restaurants serving Hanukkah menus this week

A number of local restaurants are serving special menus in observance of Hanukkah.

MB Steak

Specials for Hanukkah

At MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel, it’s Colorado lamb chop sirloin with toasted barley, escarole, potato-carrot latkes, roasted garlic gremolata and currant lamb jus, shown, $49.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas is serving crispy duck breast with sweet potato latkes and purple potatoes, $21.

The St. Tropez Buffet at the Suncoast is featuring a number of specials at dinner, such as gefilte fish, stuffed cabbage, tzimmes, kugel and potato latkes.

All of those will be available through Wednesday.

Station Casinos’ Feast and Festival buffets are offering specialties such as latkes, jelly doughnuts, brisket, roasted chicken, matzo ball soup, potato and apple kugel and tzimmes, through dinner Sunday.

Taste & Learn

Learn about wines from the Friuli, Le Marche, Puglia and Piemonte regions of Italy at the next Taste & Learn from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. Each of the four courses will be paired with a wine from one of the regions. It’s $65; call 702-364-5300.

Wine dinner

Ferrari-Carano wines will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott. On the menu: lobster-filled sole, beet risotto with Gorgonzola, prime rib with horseradish and potato pancakes, and Baked Alaska. It’s $69. Call 702-869-8500.

Christmas Burger

Bobby’s Burger Palace at 3750 Las Vegas Blvd. South is celebrating the red and green with Bobby’s Christmas Burger, which is topped with Monterey Jack cheese, red chile sauce and green chili salsa. It’s $10.95, through Dec. 31. The other special of the month: a dulce de leche milkshake.

New doughnut flavors

Fractured Prune Doughnuts, 9460 W. Flamingo Road, have introduced four seasonal flavors: Aunt Esther’s Banana Bread with chocolate chips, birthday cake, apple pie and churro.