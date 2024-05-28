4 new Las Vegas Valley restaurants, plus a big-name closing

The newcomers include a “for locals by locals” spot in Henderson, a longtime local chef’s latest project, a lobster roll chain and more.

Vegas chef, once a star on the Strip, returns with new off-Strip gig

Christie Vanover of Las Vegas, a champion pitmaster, is founder of the Girls Can Grill Brand. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gyro tacos are on the throwback menu in June 2024 as Carson Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas celebrates its 10th anniversary. (Carson Kitchen)

Marc Sgrizzi, a longtime Las Vegas chef, has a new restaurant as of spring 2024 in the southwest part of the city. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Reuben egg rolls from Social Station Kitchen & Cocktails in Henderson. Two Las Vegas hospitality veterans opened the restaurant in spring 2024. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carrot and lamb sausage with sumac from Social Station Kitchen & Cocktails in Henderson. Two Las Vegas hospitality veterans opened the restaurant in spring 2024. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant news:

■ Social Station Kitchen & Cocktails recently debuted at 10624 S. Eastern Ave., Suite S, in the same center as Smith’s, in Henderson. Kelley Jones and Todd Parmalee of Leverage Hospitality Group opened the restaurant, which they describe as “for locals by locals” (the saying is even on the servers’ shirts). Jones said fair prices were important at a neighborhood restaurant; the most expensive dish on the menu is $27 steak frites. A vodka martini is $9 (includes a $3 up charge).

Two highlights from the starters: reuben egg rolls with smoked Thousand Island dressing for dunking and carrot hummus with lamb sausage and sumac (which supplies earthy tartness and a hint of curry). Visit socialstationlv.com.

■ Sgrizzi by Chef Marc, from longtime local chef Marc Sgrizzi, just launched at 9250 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 130, south of Blue Diamond Road. Since coming to Vegas in 2000, Sgrizzi has owned several restaurants, including Chef Marc’s Trattoria, which closed during the pandemic.

The menu at his latest project features antipasti such as hot seafood or family recipe meatballs, pastas such as casarecce with spring pea sauce, squid ink linguine with Oishii shrimp, chicken and pork dishes, steaks (including dry-aged New York strip), Sunday brunch, and a bakery sending out breads and pastries. Visit sgrizzilv.com.

■ Palate Las Vegas opened last week at 1301 S. Main St., Suite 110, in the Colorado building in the Arts District. Chef Sterling Buckley is sending out a wide-ranging menu. Think saganaki with salsa roja and house roti, miso pork belly, longganisa Filipino sausage sliders, a board featuring duck five ways (including gochujang torchon), Faroe Islands salmon and large-format roast pork shoulder with cornbread bao and condiments.

The cocktail list includes “free-spirited” cocktails; for each sold, $1 is donated to the Vegas Stronger Foundation. Palate, which celebrates local art, also serves Sunday brunch. Visit palatelv.com.

■ Mystic Lobster Roll Company, a chain with locations mainly in New Jersey and Florida, has opened at 1930 Village Center Circle. The menu offers its namesake dish in classic styles and in variations that include a Florida roll with pineapple and citrus mayonnaise and a BLT roll with bacon, lettuce, tomato and bacon aïoli. There are also shrimp and snow crab rolls and sides such as lobster bisque and crab cakes. Visit mysticlobsterrolls.com.

■ Smitten Ice Cream in The Sundry Food Hall at UnCommons has closed. The San Francisco purveyor, famous for its cryogenic machines that craft batches of ice cream from scratch in 90 seconds, was an original tenant when the hall opened in June 2023.

■ Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., Suite 100, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in June. Chef Cory Harwell and the late chef Kerry Simon founded the restaurant. In 2020, Harwell expanded Carson Kitchen to Salt Lake City. During June, the restaurant is showcasing a throwback menu of some its most popular dishes during the past decade. Among them are a Brussels sprouts Caesar with lardons, gyro tacos with feta crema and barramundi with red pepper romesco.

To enter to win a $1,010 gift card, folks should post a video of Carson Kitchen memories to their social media pages before June 10, tag @carsonkitchen and use the hashtag #CKTurns10. Winner will be announced on June 10. Visit carsonkitchen.com.

Table 34, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 180, has introduced its business breakfast menu served from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. The menu of 10 dishes, plus sides, includes berry French toast ($15); a classic three-egg breakfast with potatoes, bacon or sausage and choice of toast ($16); and steak and eggs with grilled sirloin cap, two eggs, potatoes and choice of toast ($22). Visit table34lasvegas.com.

As summer barbecue season begins, pitmaster Christie Vanover of Vegas, the competitive barbecue champion and founder of the Girls Can Grill brand, offers tips and tactics for preparing smoked brisket. Vanover covers meat selection, trimming, seasoning, the smoking process and more. Visit girlscangrill.com.

From 1 to 3 p.m. June 8, Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, Henderson, is presenting a cocktail class showcasing Desert Door Texas Sotol, a spirit distilled from the desert spoon plant. Sotol is a cousin of tequila.

Besides a tasting of three sotols, the class features pairings from Ole Manny’s Seafood Shack food truck, a bottle of Desert Door and a swag bag. Cost: $75. Purchase tickets in store or visit shop.khourysfinewine.com.

The menu at Zippy’s, 7095 Badura Ave., now reflects the menus at the 22 Zippy’s in Hawaii. In keeping with that development, Zippy’s has launched a new catering menu designed for gatherings of 10 to 50. The menu features mainstays such as chili, mac salad, fried rice, fried noodles, Korean fried chicken, teriyaki beef and more.

The restaurant also now caters items from the breakfast menu and bakery, among them French toast, eggs and Portuguese sausage, a Zippy’s omelet, Chantilly puffs and mochizada (a mochi and malasada mash-up). Visit zippys.com.

