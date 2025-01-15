40 booze-free cocktails for Dry January in Las Vegas

If you’ve fallen off the resolution wagon, or even if you haven’t, options abound from bitter to smoky to sweet.

Mr. Orangesicles Nippy Mood mocktail from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

An Incognito mocktail from Chéri Rooftop in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. (Sabin Orr)

A Tropical Vertigo mocktail from The Golden Tiki in Chinatown Vegas. (The Golden Tiki)

A Pinky's Up mocktail from Borracha Mexica Cantina in Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Clique Hospitality)

Gatsby's Lemonade mocktail from Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (@fotojosejose)

A Gear Shift mocktail from Carversteak in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Carver Road Hospitality)

A Purple Haze mocktail from La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. (Chris Wessling)

Has your whistle gotten wet (though you vowed it wouldn’t)? Have you slipped a sip (or several)? Has your willpower grabbed a cold one (or the fire of whiskey neat)?

If so, be not troubled or ashamed.

It’s Jan. 15, and by this point, about half of all people have broken their New Year’s resolutions, research into willing spirit but weak flesh shows. A significant subset of resolutions involves Drynuary, or Dry January — not drinking alcohol for the month.

And so: Whether your Drynuary is keeping dry, or it’s become a bit damp, or you’d simply like to try a new pour, Las Vegas offers a host of beverages that abstain from alcohol to mark the month. Because the imbibiest city in human history also knows how to go spirit-free.

■ The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails is showcasing Ginger Bell (ginger honey syrup, Sprite, lemon juice, club soda, mint), Orange Bloom (blood orange syrup, Sprite, club soda), and Amber Old-Fashioned (nonalcoholic tequila, agave nectar, nonalcoholic bitters, lemon, orange peel and zest), each $14.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

■ Bel-Aire Lounge is featuring The Pom Vanilla Bliss (pomegranate, vanilla, pineapple, orgeat) and Purple Rain (blackberry shrub, mint, agave, lime, pink grapefruit soda), each $9.

In Durango

■ Borracha Mexican Cantina is offering Blood in the Sand (blood orange, agave, strawberry purée, ginger beer), Pinky’s Up (hibiscus syrup, passion fruit juice, pineapple chili shrub, soda), and Nice Mangoes (mango purée, agave, lime, ginger beer, hibiscus float), each $13.

In Green Valley Ranch Resort

■ Cabo Wabo Cantina is presenting Strawberry Lemonade (strawberries, lime juice, strawberry purée, lemonade) and Berry Splash (whole blueberries and blackberries, wild berry purée, Sprite), each $14.

In the Miracle Mile Shops

■ Carversteak is serving The Zesty (sparkling lime and yuzu, cucumber, mint) for $15, C’Mon Barbie Let’s Go Party (alcohol-free pink gin and orange spirit, grapefruit soda, lemon, egg white, ube shimmer) for $15, and a Gear Shift (alcohol-free tequila, espresso martini mix, vanilla agave nectar, dulce de leche) for $18.

In Resorts World

■ La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway is sending out Purple Haze (alcohol-free spiced spirit, lavender syrup, lemon, egg whites, all torched tableside), Jasmin and Tonic (jasmine tea syrup, yuzu, tonic), Orange Tulip (elderflower, blood orange, grapefruit), and Espresso Notini (alcohol-free spiced spirit, espresso, brown sugar syrup, lemon), each $14.

In Wynn Las Vegas

■ The Chandelier has introduced craft mocktails created by chief mixologist Gedeon Tsegaye using traditional craft cocktail methods. The nine mocktails are served across the three levels of Chandelier, three per level.

The drinks include A Tree Grows in Chelsea (spirit-free American malt whiskey, thyme and orange peel, all smoked tableside) on the bottom level, Sparkling Maui Wowie (alcohol-free agave spirit and sparkling wine, pineapple, mint, lime) on the middle level, and Mr. Orangesicles Nippy Mood (nonalcoholic cane spirit, hazelnut, orange, cream, Aleppo pepper, club soda), each $16.

In The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

■ Chéri Rooftop is featuring Incognito (fresh blueberry and strawberry, agave, lemon juice) for $10 and Cucumber Cooler (yuzu, cucumber, lime, mint, club soda) for $12.

In Paris Las Vegas

■ Crush is offering Blueberry Lemon Fizz (fresh blueberries, agave, lemon juice, sparkling water) and Cucumber Mule (muddled cucumber, ginger beer, lime juice), each $8.

In the MGM Grand

■ Esther’s Kitchen is presenting Grow a Pear (pear shrub, spiced yogurt syrup, lemon, soda) for $10.

1131 S. Main St.

■ Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge is serving The Carraway (fresh pomegranate and pineapple juices, vanilla, orgeat) and Gatsby’s Lemonade (fresh lemonade, butterfly pea tea), each $10.

In Resorts World

■ The Golden Tiki is sending out Duder Boy Swizzle (cold brew, coconut cream, chocolate bitters, seltzer), N/A Painkiller (alcohol-free cane spirit, Dole soft serve, orange, coconut cream), POG Killer (passion fruit, orange, guava, Dole soft serve, pineapple, coconut cream), Ruby Rains (ruby red grapefruit, cinnamon, ginger beer, lime), and Tropical Vertigo (caribe tea, ginger, citrus, pineapple), each $9.

3939 Spring Mountain Road

■ Ocean Prime is showcasing Blackberry Club (alcohol-free gin, muddled blackberries, lime juice, simple syrup) for $14 and Nogroni (alcohol-free gin and vermouth rosso, bitter aperitif syrup) for $16.

In 63 CityCenter

■ Al Solito Posto is featuring Bohemian Spirit (nonalcoholic Aperitivo Rosso, sparkling pink grapefruit) and Tropical Mule (ginger, lime, pineapple, elderflower tonic), each $12.

In Tivoli Village

