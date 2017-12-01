5 best spots in Las Vegas for mac and cheese

Go for the torchio pasta (they look like little torches, which is what torchio means in English), but stay for the complex five-cheese blend and the crispy herb crust in a definitely updated take on Southern supper.

Mac and cheese. Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

The Venetian, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com

M&M Soul Food Cafe

M&M’s macaroni and cheese is thoroughly soul-warming in a very classic way, the old-school elbow mac cloaked in a creamy mixture that mostly tastes of cheddar, and without any distractions. Just the way it used to be.

3923 W. Charleston Blvd., mmsoulfoodcafe.com; also at 2211 Las Vegas Blvd. South

The Capital Grille

If you’re looking for a nontraditional, super-upscale version, you most likely should opt for the lobster mac ’n’ cheese at The Capital Grille. The al dente pasta is bathed in a rich cheese sauce that isn’t so strong as to detract from the star of the show, the big chunks of sweet lobster.

Fashion Show Mall, 702-932-6631, thecapitalgrille.com

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar

Guy Fieri’s known for his over-the-top creations, so it should come as no surprise that his restaurant serves a burger topped with not only bacon but also macaroni and cheese. It’s served on a garlic-buttered brioche bun and comes with all the usual toppings.

The Linq, 702-794-3139, caesars.com

Park on Fremont

Park on Fremont serves lots of food that goes down well with a beer, and that includes its Mac-Cheese Balls. Made with a five-cheese blend, they’re fried until crispy and served with a cheese sauce for dipping.

506 Fremont St., 702-834-3160, parkonfremont.com