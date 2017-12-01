ad-fullscreen
5 best spots in Las Vegas for mac and cheese

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2017 - 10:44 am
 

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Go for the torchio pasta (they look like little torches, which is what torchio means in English), but stay for the complex five-cheese blend and the crispy herb crust in a definitely updated take on Southern supper.

The Venetian, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com

M&M Soul Food Cafe

M&M’s macaroni and cheese is thoroughly soul-warming in a very classic way, the old-school elbow mac cloaked in a creamy mixture that mostly tastes of cheddar, and without any distractions. Just the way it used to be.

3923 W. Charleston Blvd., mmsoulfoodcafe.com; also at 2211 Las Vegas Blvd. South

The Capital Grille

If you’re looking for a nontraditional, super-upscale version, you most likely should opt for the lobster mac ’n’ cheese at The Capital Grille. The al dente pasta is bathed in a rich cheese sauce that isn’t so strong as to detract from the star of the show, the big chunks of sweet lobster.

Fashion Show Mall, 702-932-6631, thecapitalgrille.com

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar

Guy Fieri’s known for his over-the-top creations, so it should come as no surprise that his restaurant serves a burger topped with not only bacon but also macaroni and cheese. It’s served on a garlic-buttered brioche bun and comes with all the usual toppings.

 

 

The Linq, 702-794-3139, caesars.com

Park on Fremont

Park on Fremont serves lots of food that goes down well with a beer, and that includes its Mac-Cheese Balls. Made with a five-cheese blend, they’re fried until crispy and served with a cheese sauce for dipping.

 

 

506 Fremont St., 702-834-3160, parkonfremont.com

