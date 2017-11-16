5 best spots to warm up with a bowl of ramen in Las Vegas

It’s hard to believe that before Monta, ramen in Las Vegas was almost exclusively limited to the instant versions that are college dorm staples.

Shoku Ramen. Facebook

Monta Japanese Noodle House

It’s hard to believe that before Monta, ramen in Las Vegas was almost exclusively limited to the instant versions that are college dorm staples. These are the folks that taught our valley the difference between shoyo, tonkotsu and miso broths.

5030 Spring Mountain Road, 702-367-4600, montaramen.com

Ramen KoBo

This Rhodes Ranch neighborhood spot comes from the same team that brought Monta to Las Vegas, and the concept is quite similar. One distinct offer here, however, is the vege ramen, or vegetable broth, that allows you to create a vegan-friendly bowl.

7040 S. Durango Drive, 702-489-7788

Jinya Ramen Bar

The most popular item on the menu is the spicy chicken ramen, available mild, spicy or hot. But the signature item, and real reason for coming, is the tonkotsu black: rich tonkotsu pork broth, with garlic oil, thin slices of pork, a seasoned boiled egg and a couple of sheets of nori, served with extra-thick versions of their noodles, which they make daily and age for three days.

A post shared by JINYA Ramen Bar (@jinyaramenbar) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

4860 W. Flamingo Road, 702-868-8877, jinya-ramenbar.com

Shoku Ramen

This alcove addition to the original Bachi Burger allows guests in both dining rooms to order from the kitchens of either. Call ahead if you want one of the kontsu versions, however, because the pork broth takes three days to make, and they sometimes run out.

470 E. Windmill Lane, 702-897-0978, shokuramenya.com

Ramen Hashi

Chicken-based shio and shoyu broths are the specialties of the house in this family-run spot, although pork versions are also available.

5808 Spring Mountain Road, 702-202-1238, Facebook.com/RamenHashiLV