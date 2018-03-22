5 delicious delis in Las Vegas

Camila Cheater looks at baked goods on display for the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah at Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive, in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The deli portion of Roma Deli & Restaurant, 8524 W. Sahara Ave., includes imported grocery items such as specialty tomatoes, olive oil and dried pasta. (Jan Hogan/View) (Click for more photos)

Bagels are shown at The Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas, April 29, 2016. Martin S. Fuentes/View

Roma Deli & Restaurant is shown at 8524 W. Sahara Ave. (Jan Hogan/View)

The Bagel Cafe at 301 N. Buffalo Dr. in Las Vegas is shown Friday, April 29, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Bagel Cafe

The Bagel Cafe is as real as it gets; if you don’t believe us, check out the bakery case near the entrance, where you’ll see black-and-white cookies, rugula, babka, cheesecake and just about everything else you can imagine. But that’s not to knock the bagels, oversized and sold in batches of 14, and favorites such as matzo ball or chicken noodle soup, stuffed cabbage, brisket, potato pancakes and overstuffed sandwiches.

301 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-255-3444, thebagelcafelv.com

Bagelmania Bagel Factory & Delicatessen

What are you, chopped liver? If you are, you’re right at home at Bagelmania, where the chopped chicken liver is the best in town. The longtime Harrie’s has changed management, along with its name, but still has authentic bagels, four varieties of fish platters for one or two and sandwiches of every description, and you can even get Mish Mosh Soup, which contains noodles, kreplach and a matzo ball.

855 E. Twain Ave., 702-369-3322, bagelmanialv.com

Carnegie Delicatessen

No list of delis would be complete without the famed Carnegie, the New York landmark with a well-established beachhead at The Mirage. Carnegie is famous for stacked-up-to-here sandwiches with corned beef and pastrami from the mother ship, knishes and blintzes and more.

The Mirage, 702-791-7310, mirage.com

Siena Italian Market Place & Deli

The original delis may have been Jewish, but their Italian counterparts have become favorites, too, including the well-established Siena. You can get all manner of Italian meats (such as house-made sausages), plus specialties such as gnocchi, eggplant Parmesan and stuffed Italian squash, and the adjoining market has dozens of specialty items imported straight from the boot.

9500 W. Sahara Ave., 702-736-8424, sienaitalian.com

Roma Restaurant & Deli

Are you picky about your Italian deli food? If so, you might appreciate Roma Restaurant & Deli, where you can get a sandwich with either domestic or imported prosciutto, as well as classics such as mortadella and cappocollo. You also can get an old-fashioned pepper-and-egg sandwich or one packed with meatballs, or a nice bowl of minestrone or pasta e fagioli, made fresh daily.

5755 Spring Mountain Road, 702-871-5577, romadelinv.com