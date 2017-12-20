5 gift possibilities for someone with a sweet tooth

A sugarplum may sound delectable, until you realize it’s generally either a sugar-glazed prune or a small boiled candy.

Amborella Organics seed-bearing lollipops on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Review-Journal studio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

(Ethel M Chocolates)

(Neiman Marcus)

(Neiman Marcus)

(Teaspressa)

(Teaspressa)

So give them much more fanciful and flavorful visions with these sweet ideas.

Count the remaining days until Christmas with the limited-edition Ethel M Chocolates Advent Calendar — and make up for the ones you missed — with 24 pieces of your (or their) favorite flavors, one for each of the calendar’s niches. $49.99; in Ethel M stores and at ethelm.com

Here’s something you won’t find in your neighborhood candy store — Amborella Organics lollipops in vanilla and hibiscus, lavender and lemongrass, sage and marshmallow, peach and marigold, Champagne and roses, rosemary and mint and lemon and thyme. And when you’re done with the lolly, you can plant the stick and grow a plant themed to the flavor. $27 for 12; amborellaorganics.com

Getting your gift recipient to eat his or her peas and carrots will be a lot easier if they’re in the form of Peas and Carrots Candy. The orange-flavored chewy candy “carrots” and green candy-coated chocolate “peas” come in a 6-ounce jar. $20; neimanmarcus.com

Adding floral notes to tea is simple with the rose sugar cubes from Teaspressa. The all-natural sugar cubes, died pink with a touch of beet, are made in the Phoenix area and are said to have the flavor of “a freshly picked garden rose on a new spring day.” $26 for 27; teaspressa.com

How sweet it is: The Sugarfina Candy Trunk from Neiman Marcus contains 20 candy-filled boxes, and the trunk is reusable for squirreling away jewelery and other goodies. $200; neimanmarcus.com