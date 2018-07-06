5 great places in Las Vegas to enjoy a mojito

Mojito Cocktail. Getty Images

Mojito Hut

What better place to get a mojito than one that’s dedicated to them? Part of the Spanish Steps market at Roman Plaza outside Caesars Palace, the Mojito Bar has the standard mint-and-lime-infused refresher, but also such exotica as the Black Spanish Dragon, which blends Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum with blackberries, mint leaves and soda — in 16- and 24-ounce sizes.

Caesars Palace, 702-737-7110, caesars.com

Havana Grill

The mojito was born in Havana, so Havana Grill seems a natural choice. And the restaurant has plenty to choose from, including a classic version, the signature Havana (with coconut water and pineapple juice), plus orange, passion fruit, mango, pineapple or raspberry.

8878 S. Eastern Ave., 702-932-9310, havanagrillcuban.com

Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar

Firefly serves your standard mojito, but also flavored varieties, and they’re all available by the glass or the pitcher. If you’re looking for something different, consider blueberry, raspberry, mango, strawberry, passion fruit, watermelon, blood orange, pomegranate, cucumber or paradise.

3824 Paradise Road, 702-369-3971, fireflylv.com

Casa Fuente

The Casa Mojito is as classic as it gets — Botran Solera 1893 Rum with the requisite mint, lime, simple syrup and soda — but you can change things up a little with a tangerine version, or one that features peach and chipotle. You also can indulge in a cigar.

The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-731-5051, casafuente.com

DW Bistro

If you want to try a really different version of this standard drink, consider the Jamaican Mojito at DW Bistro. It’s a blend of Atlantico Grand Reserva Rum, guava puree, strawberries, ginger syrup and Jamaican ginger beer — and muddled mint, of course.

The Grammercy, 9275 W. Russell Road, 702-527-5200, dwbistro.com