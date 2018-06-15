5 great spots to go to in Las Vegas for lobster

Estiatorio Milos offers lobster pasta. Facebook

Lobster Me

The main draw here is the lobster roll: a split butter bun heaped with claw and knuckle meat seasoned with your choice of butter and chive or mayo and celery. But don’t overlook the lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac and cheese, lobster bisque and “lobsicles” on a stick.

Miracle Mile Shops, 702-562-7837, lobsterme.com; also at Grand Canal Shoppes

Estiatorio Milos

The Cosmo’s Greek seafood spot offers lobster pasta as a shareable dinner item or as part of its prix fixe lunch special (with a supplemental charge). It consists of lobster from Canada’s Bay of Fundy, onions sauteed in Metaxa brandy, tomato sauce, salt and pepper and olive oil on a bed of pasta.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Lakeside

Lobster Thermidor is a classic dish that’s getting harder and harder to find. But David Walzog’s seafood spot at Wynn Las Vegas makes one with a 1½-pound Maine lobster, mushrooms, shallot brandy cream sauce and Parmesan herb bread crumbs.

Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-3310, wynnlasvegas.com

Nacho Daddy

Is there a better way to class up an order of nachos than with some lobster and crab? Nacho Daddy doesn’t think so, and they smother both in Monterey jack cheese, black beans, mango pico de gallo and sweet chili sauce on a mountain of housemade corn chips.

113 N. Fourth St., 702-778-7800, nachodaddy.com; with other locations

Sandbar Grille

For a light lobster dish poolside, try Red Rock’s Sandbar Grille. In addition to lobster avocado salad, they offer lobster as an option in the Mexican tostada salad.

Red Rock Resort, 702-797-7777