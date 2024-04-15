5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants

Shanghai dumplings, Japanese sandos, tacos, ramen and more in the latest from the Vegas restaurant front.

The Garden Table, in Bellagio's Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, on the Las Vegas Strip, is serving afternoon tea for spring 2024. (MGM Resorts International)

From bottom left going clockwise: ShangHai rice cake, steamed fish dumplings, fried rice with chopped Chinese sausage and greens, xiaolongbao, vegan steamed dumplings, ShangHai fat noodle with shrimp, and zongzi at ShangHai Taste in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dispatches from the Las Vegas restaurant front:

■ ShangHai Taste, the Chinatown storefront famed for its xialongbao, is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new southwest Vegas location at 11 a.m. June 8 at 8060 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 130. In early summer, the dumpling shop also looks to be launching its expansion in Plano, Texas, as announced this year.

■ Nearby in Chinatown, Coming Soon signs are up for Gyu+ at 3516 Wynn Road, in the space that previously featured Da Gemi and, before that, Vegas Noodle House. Gyu+, which serves Japanese-inspired sandos and rice boxes, also announced on Instagram that its grand opening would be soon. Before the planned move, Gyu+ had a spot on South Eastern Avenue.

■ Seen while whizzing by in the Uber: a Coming Soon banner for Taqueria El Infierno at 2205 Las Vegas Blvd. South, across the street from the Aztec Inn and cater-corner from The Strat. The taqueria will occupy a second-generation restaurant space on the grounds of the Boulevard Apartments.

■ A note came over the transom that What the Frappe just opened at 55 S. Valle Verde Drive, Suite 200, Henderson, in what was supposed to have been No Mames Wey tacos. The shop offers frappés, coolers and protein shakes made using house frappé mix, plus merchandise. Visit What the Frappe on Facebook.

■ Vegas just got a bit more slurpable with the debut of Ramen15 at 4550 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 9. Folks build their bowls from six broth styles, including shio, miso and tonkotsu, and from about a dozen toppings, including boiled egg and chashu chicken. There are also 15 free appetizer choices. Visit ramenfifteenlv.menu11.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Garden Table, a private table in Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, is presenting afternoon tea in keeping with Tea and Tulips, the Conservatory’s spring display. The tea features artisanal teas, signature scones, tea sandwiches and French pastries. Cost: $63, with a caviar service supplement an additional $95.

The tea party accommodates up to six, with reservations at noon and 2 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 and 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations: bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/the-garden-table.html.

◆ ◆ ◆

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar, 9785 W. Charleston Blvd., continues its inaugural pizza eating contest with preliminary rounds beginning at noon on April 20 and 27 and May 4 and 11. Entrants compete to be the first to finish a Dom DeMarco’s 12-inch cheese pie. Finals are May 25 with $500 for first place. Rules/registration: domdemarcos.com/doms-pizza-eating-contest.

◆ ◆ ◆

Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road, offers another Chef Takeover on April 28, this time with chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf, whose three-course menu, served from 6 to 9 p.m., includes choice of pizza (lime leaf-cured salmon and sea urchin or Half Bird rotisserie chicken). Cost: $65. Tickets: secretburger.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour Las Vegas for 2024 runs from 7 to 10 p.m. (6 to 7 p.m. VIP) May 4 at Resorts World. The event features tasting of more than 230 wines. Tickets: $275 general admission, $375 VIP. Purchase/details: tixr.com/groups/wsgrandtour.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.