5 new Las Vegas ice cream shops serve fun, whimsical scoops
Five new ice cream shops recently opened across the Las Vegas Valley.
The weather is still 100+ degrees in Las Vegas, but keeping cool just got a whole lot tastier.
Five new ice cream shops recently opened across the Las Vegas Valley, specializing in vegan alternatives, cereal-infused flavors and scoops sandwiched inside warm doughnuts.
Afters Ice Cream
After making pop-up appearances at Las Vegas festivals for the past few years, the California-based Afters Ice Cream has opened a location at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Afters specializes in inventive flavors like Milk and Cereal, Cookie Monster and Jasmine Milk Tea.
Their most popular item is the milky bun with two generous scoops of ice cream and a topping smooshed into a hot glazed doughnut. (4455 Paradise Road)
Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream
Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream at Resorts World Las Vegas serves up vegan scoops made with premium cashews.
Their frozen desserts are certified kosher, gluten-free and made with all-natural ingredients.
Smooth and creamy flavors include Kursten’s PB Krunch, Sunset & Strawberry and Melrose Mint Chip, each of which can be topped with vegan and non-vegan toppings or blended into shakes. (3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Cream Me Ice Creamery
Cream Me Ice Creamery in the Arts District scoops classic flavors in a charming soda shoppe-inspired location.
Favorites include the Cookie Butter Me Up sundae with two scoops of cookie butter ice cream, hot cookie butter sauce and crushed cookies. (1203 S. Main St.)
Drill It Creamery
At Drill It Creamery, toppings like peanut butter and Cocoa Puffs cereal are blended right into the ice cream with a large drill that combines the flavors.
Popular creations include the PB&J, which blends a vanilla base with French Toast Crunch cereal, peanut butter sauce and strawberry jam. Another favorite combination is ice cream drilled with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Oreo O’s cereals.
The family-owned ice cream shop in Summerlin also serves Dole Whip soft serve and can blend their ice cream creations into milkshakes. (1000 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 15)
Yonutz
Yonutz is known for its Smash Donuts, which are fried pastries stuffed with ice cream and topped with bits of candy or cookies. The Unicorn is stuffed with candy ice cream and topped with cotton candy bites and unicorn glitter.
Other treats at the northwest Las Vegas eatery include the Birthday Cake Smash Milkshake, with birthday cake ice cream, birthday Oreos and a mini-doughnut. (5765 Centennial Center Blvd., Suite 180)
