5 new Las Vegas ice cream shops serve fun, whimsical scoops

Five new ice cream shops recently opened across the Las Vegas Valley.

Afters Ice Cream is serving Milky Buns in Las Vegas (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Oreo's drilled swirl ice cream is displayed at Drill It Creamery in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Strawberry pina colada dole float is displayed at Drill It Creamery in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Marco Albanese, owner of Drill It Creamery, prepares peanut butter and jelly and strawberry jam drizzle ice cream ate his store in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Peanut butter and jelly and strawberry jam drizzle ice cream is displayed at Drill It Creamery in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dole whip twist is displayed at Drill It Creamery in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fountain worker Maria Casian scoops ice cream at Craig's Vegan in The District at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People sit outside of Craig's Vegan ice cream in The District at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fountain worker Maria Casian, right, adds toppings to ice cream for Jayne Hirschi, of Las Vegas, with her daughter, Jelvee Hirschi, 6, at Craig's Vegan in The District at Resorts World Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fountain worker Maria Casian adds toppings to ice cream at Craig's Vegan in The District at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A SMASH Milkshake from Yonutz! (Yonutz!)

The weather is still 100+ degrees in Las Vegas, but keeping cool just got a whole lot tastier.

Five new ice cream shops recently opened across the Las Vegas Valley, specializing in vegan alternatives, cereal-infused flavors and scoops sandwiched inside warm doughnuts.

Afters Ice Cream

After making pop-up appearances at Las Vegas festivals for the past few years, the California-based Afters Ice Cream has opened a location at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Afters specializes in inventive flavors like Milk and Cereal, Cookie Monster and Jasmine Milk Tea.

Their most popular item is the milky bun with two generous scoops of ice cream and a topping smooshed into a hot glazed doughnut. (4455 Paradise Road)

Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream

Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream at Resorts World Las Vegas serves up vegan scoops made with premium cashews.

Their frozen desserts are certified kosher, gluten-free and made with all-natural ingredients.

Smooth and creamy flavors include Kursten’s PB Krunch, Sunset & Strawberry and Melrose Mint Chip, each of which can be topped with vegan and non-vegan toppings or blended into shakes. (3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South)

Cream Me Ice Creamery

Cream Me Ice Creamery in the Arts District scoops classic flavors in a charming soda shoppe-inspired location.

Favorites include the Cookie Butter Me Up sundae with two scoops of cookie butter ice cream, hot cookie butter sauce and crushed cookies. (1203 S. Main St.)

Drill It Creamery

At Drill It Creamery, toppings like peanut butter and Cocoa Puffs cereal are blended right into the ice cream with a large drill that combines the flavors.

Popular creations include the PB&J, which blends a vanilla base with French Toast Crunch cereal, peanut butter sauce and strawberry jam. Another favorite combination is ice cream drilled with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Oreo O’s cereals.

The family-owned ice cream shop in Summerlin also serves Dole Whip soft serve and can blend their ice cream creations into milkshakes. (1000 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 15)

Yonutz

Yonutz is known for its Smash Donuts, which are fried pastries stuffed with ice cream and topped with bits of candy or cookies. The Unicorn is stuffed with candy ice cream and topped with cotton candy bites and unicorn glitter.

Other treats at the northwest Las Vegas eatery include the Birthday Cake Smash Milkshake, with birthday cake ice cream, birthday Oreos and a mini-doughnut. (5765 Centennial Center Blvd., Suite 180)

