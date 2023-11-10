5 new valley restaurants, including one offering free taquitos for a year

Besides taquitos, look for Hawaiian food and a dive bar’s third act among a recent flurry of restaurants openings.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is opening a second shop in Las Vegas on Nov. 11, 2023. (Roll-Em-Up Taquitos)

Mo' Bettahs, the Hawaiian food chain, opened a Las Vegas location on Nov. 10, 2023. (Mo' Bettahs)

On Dec. 1, 2023, Hard Hat Lounge, the longtime Las Vegas dive bar, is throwing a block party to celebrate its second re-opening, after renovations. (Hard Hat Lounge)

Lady M Boutique, a bakery chain with locations across Asia and the U.S., is debuting Nov. 15, 2023, in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Lady M Boutique)

It'Sugar, the candy retailer, has opened a shop in The Palazzo Tower at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (It'Sugar)

The end of 2023 has been busy in Las Vegas with restaurant openings. Here are five more:

■ Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the SoCal chain of taquito shops, has rolled into Vegas a second time with its new store at 1115 Vitality Drive in Henderson. The first Vegas Roll-Em-Up is on South Fort Apache Road. On Saturday, at the grand opening, the first 100 people in line to order a combo meal will receive free taquitos for a year. Visit rollemup.com.

■ Now you can get your plate lunch fix in North Las Vegas. Mo’ Bettahs, the Hawaiian restaurant chain, debuted Friday at 1020 E. Craig Road, Suite 100. Mo’ Bettahs plate lunches feature choice of protein — tempura shrimp, teriyaki chicken, grilled pūlehu chicken, fried katsu chicken, kalua pork, teriyaki steak — accompanied by scoops of white rice and macaroni salad, plus teriyaki or katsu sauce. Visit mobettahs.com.

■ Technically, the Hard Hat Lounge isn’t opening. Or even re-opening. It’s re-reopening, with a block party Dec. 1 at the bar, 1675 S. Industrial Road. The bash (21 and over) features carnival-style games, a Golden Knights jersey raffle, a three-band lineup, and beer, burgers and tots for purchase. The Hard Hat, which dates to 1962, took on new owners in September 2022 and reopened for about seven months. It’s been closed since April for new plumbing, floors and other renovations. Visit hardhatloungelv.com.

■ Lady M Boutique — cakes, not lingerie — is opening Nov. 15 in The District at Resorts World, the property recently announced. The bakery chain, with locations across Asia and the U.S., offers gâteau mille-crêpes, a cake alternating 20 layers each of pastry cream and thin crêpes. Among the flavors are original, green tea and Amadei chocolate. Visit ladym.com.

■ It’s Halloween every ween at It’Sugar, which just launched a location in the Palazzo Tower at The Venetian. The Strip store, the sixth in Vegas, features hundreds of candy and merchandise varietals across 3,000 square feet.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.