5 picks for dining in Las Vegas this weekend

(B&B Hospitality Group)

(B&B Hospitality Group)

Steakhouse veggies

Mario Batali’s Carnevino at the Palazzo may be a steakhouse, but it’s also known for its produce, much of which is locally sourced. Examples include seasonal spring dishes such as stracciatella (shown), soft-curd Italian buffalo cheese with prosciutto, fava beans and mint ($25), as well as duck egg with confit, citrus and radish ($19) and a Little Gem salad with carrots, radishes and asparagus ($16).

Anniversary specials

The Tropicana is celebrating its 60th anniversary with monthlong specials including 60-cent Champagne at the Tropicana Lounge, while supplies last. The resort also is offering a $60 multicourse menu at Biscayne Steak Sea and Wine, with dishes such as beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes.

Creme de La Crema

La Crema wines from Sonoma County, California, will be featured in a dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Charcoal Room at Palace Station. The five-course dinner will have an entree of prime New York steak medallion with cipollini onions and fingerling potatoes and a dessert of mascarpone baked Alaska. It’s $65; call 702-221-6678.

Mario in the house

Mario Batali will be on hand to mark the 10th anniversaries of his B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, both at The Venetian. The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with appetizers, pizzas and cocktails at Otto and at 7:30 p.m. move to B&B for a four-course dinner. It’s $50 for the reception at Otto, $150 for the dinner at B&B or $175 for both. Tickets: batalitakesvegas.splashthat.com. Both restaurants are offering anniversary tasting menus through the end of the month.

Hail the Epicurean

Tickets are on sale for the Epicurean Affair, scheduled for May 25 at the Pools at the Palazzo. Timon Balloo of Sugarcane will be celebrity chef host of the event that will include food from nearly 80 restaurants, as well as plenty of beverages, adult and otherwise. Proceeds will benefit the educational and scholarship programs of the Nevada Restaurant Association. Tickets, which start at $120, are available at any box office at the Palazzo or The Venetian.