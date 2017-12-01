5 picks for food (and drinks) in Las Vegas this week

The Old Hollywood (SLS Las Vegas)

Repeal Day cocktails

The SLS Las Vegas will celebrate National Repeal Day on Tuesday with two featured cocktails. At Cleo it’s the Old Hollywood, shown, with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, house-made fig-almond syrup and fresh lime, $15, and at Bazaar Meat it’s the Leatherette, a leather-aged cocktail made with Spanish brandy, rye whiskey, amontillado sherry and sweet vermouth with lavender bitters, $18.

Brunch with Santa

The little ones (and you, too) can break bread with the jolly old elf during Downtown Container Park’s Brunch With Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 9. The event will include photos with Santa, cookie decorating and the making of hot chocolate and ornaments. For tickets, which are $30 for adults (and $15 for all-you-can-drink mimosas) and $15 for kids 12 and younger, go to downtowncontainerpark.com.

A nod to NFR

Don Vito’s at the South Point will adopt many of the menu items of sister restaurant Silverado Steak House from Wednesday through Dec. 16 for the National Finals Rodeo. The restaurant will open at 5 each evening.

Tacos for a cause

Chef John Courtney of Carson Kitchen will host a pop-up dinner, Chefs for Flags, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bandito, 325 Hughes Center Drive. The four-course dinner with an entree of lamb, veggie and pork tacos is $50 plus tax and tip, and $40 of every ticket will go to the Clark County Fire Department Honor Guard to raise funds for a 30-foot American flag. Visit eventbrite.com or call 702-857-7550.

Nutcracker Tea

In celebration of Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker,” the Tea Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental is offering a themed Nutcracker Tea through Jan. 1. It’s $55, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the ballet company.