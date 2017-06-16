5 picks for food in Las Vegas this week

Vanilla mascarpone cheesecake (Gordon Ramsay Steak)

Celebrate with Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas is serving a five-course prix-fixe menu through the end of June to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The dinner has a dessert of vanilla mascarpone cheesecake, shown; other courses are a double amuse bouche of oyster and Scotch egg, an entree of roasted Beef Wellington Rossini, plus a baby heirloom tomato salad and seared scallops with carrot risotto. It’s $165, with wine pairings $85. Call 877-346-4642.

Gaetano’s anniversary

Reservations are being accepted for the 15th-anniversary dinner at Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 E. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, which will begin at 7 p.m. June 23. The five-course dinner with wine pairings, with entree choices of Mediterranean striped bass with vegetable risotto, or tagliata hanger steak with Parmesan risotto, is $99.95, plus tax and tip. Call 702-361-1661.

Mezcal dinner

A four-course dinner will be paired with Kimo Sabe Mezcal cocktails in an interactive event at 7 p.m. Friday at Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay. Guests will be able to create their own mezcal cocktails with guidance from a Kimo Sabe representative. The four-course dinner is $45; call 702-632-7558.

Free food for kids

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering a free kids menu entree (for kids 10 and younger) at lunch or dinner on Tuesdays with the purchase of an adult entree. The new kids menu features such dishes as Pizza Pizza Margherita, grilled chicken skewers and the Kind-of-a-Big-Deal Cheeseburger, and the deal is good through Sept. 10.

Free smoothies

If you wear your flip-flops Friday and stop in to any local Tropical Smoothie Cafe between 2 and 7 p.m., you can get a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie. The event aims to build awareness and support for Camp Sunshine, for critically ill children and their families.