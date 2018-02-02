5 picks for meals in Las Vegas

Big Mess Challenge (John Flury/Boyd Gaming)

Can you handle the Big Mess?

Take the Big Mess Challenge at Big Mess Bar-BQ at Sam’s Town and you’ll be served barbecued beef brisket, chicken, pulled pork, ribs, smoked sausage, two sides, two slices of white bread and peach cobbler. Finish it in 30 minutes or less and it’s free — plus you get your picture on the wall and a swag bag with an empty growler to be filled with your choice of beer on your next visit. If you’re not up to the challenge, it’s $39.99.

Chinese New Year

Hakkasan at the MGM Grand is celebrating the beginning of the Year of the Dog with a Lunar New Year menu available through Feb. 28. It features dishes believed to bring riches and good luck, such as Szechuan oyster with lotus root and crispy rice, baked Chilean sea bass with kumquat glaze and abalone fried rice in bean curd wrap. It’s $118.

Pastry secrets

Maria Mac, executive pastry chef at Costa di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas, and Andy Jin, executive pastry chef at the resort’s SW Steakhouse and Lakeside, will reveal the secrets to creating restaurant-quality desserts at home in the next of the resort’s series of master classes at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Lakeside. It’s $125 inclusive; call 702-770-7070.

Late-night menu

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, has introduced a late-night Mezzanotte menu of four courses for $25. On it are such dishes as pasta e fagioli soup, fettucine with fresh pomodoro sauce, grilled salmon with caper-lemon sauce and spinach and a tiramisu cannoli duo. It’s available from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

Wine dinner

Heitz Cellar wines will be featured at a dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Yardbird at The Venetian. On the menu: Yardbird Butcher Board, herb-roasted quail with pea-succotash stuffing, osso bucco with truffled duck and potato confit and Nutella torte. It’s $100 inclusive; call 702-297-6541.