5 picks for meals in Las Vegas this week

Birthday cake pancakes (Craftkitchen)

Anniversary celebration at Craftkitchen

To mark its second anniversary, Craftkitchen, 10940 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will give a free cupcake to all dine-in guests Friday, while supplies last. The celebration will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with an “all-star brunch” of customer favorites, including birthday cake pancakes, pumpkin waffles, crabcake benedicts and CK Monkey Bread. Plus bottomless mimosas and mulled wine.

Dia de los Muertos

China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is celebrating Dia de los Muertos through Thursday. Specials include Carne Apache (beef tenderloin with nopales, onion and avocado), $15; tortilla soup, $13; albondigas, $13; braised beef-cheek enchiladas, 15; and Tres Leches, $13.

Learn to cook a fiesta

It’ll be a fiesta — a cooking fiesta — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at El Segundo Sol at Fashion Show mall, when participants learn to cook Chiles en Nogada, tamales and chicken taquitos while quaffing blueberry margaritas and frozen mango margaritas. The class and recipe booklet are $30; call 702-258-1211.

Cajun Nights

Mardi Gras meets fiesta on Friday nights, with Ragin’ Cajun Nights at the Festival Buffet at the Fiesta Rancho. From 4 to 9 p.m., the buffet serves, in addition to its regular dishes, slow-smoked Cajun brisket, jambalaya with andouille sausage and shrimp, Cajun crawfish bake, shrimp etouffee, gumbo, catfish and more. And beignets for dessert.

Happy Afternoon

Looking for a happy hour? La Cave Food &Wine Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas now offers an entire Happy Afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m. daily. Small plates include salmon sashimi tostadas, $12; bacon-wrapped dates with blue cheese fondue, $10; and charcuterie, $4 each.