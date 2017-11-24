5 picks for meals in Las Vegas this week

(Ri Ra)

Dual afternoon teas at Ri Ra

Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place has expanded its afternoon tea selections. The Dunbrody Afternoon Tea, $24, features finger sandwiches such as egg mayo and cucumber-creme fraiche, plus scones and desserts. The MacNean Tea, $35, includes finger sandwiches such as Coronation Chicken and smoked salmon-creme fraiche, as well as scones and desserts. Both are available with Champagne or cocktails and are served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Black Friday deals

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant and Cabo Wabo Cantina are offering Black Friday discounts. At Pancho’s, it’s 10 percent off food with a same-day receipt from a Downtown Summerlin shop, and at Cabo Wabo, it’s 10 percent off daiquiri bar purchases with a same-day receipt from any Miracle Mile Shops store.

Pacific Rim wines

Pacific Rim wines will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott. With an entree of pork rib-eye with mascarpone polenta and roasted root vegetables, it’s $69, plus tax and tip. Call 702-869-8500.

Chicken Gobbler

If you’re just a little tired of turkey, you can celebrate the season in a slightly different way. The sandwich of the month at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken is The Chicken Gobbler, the restaurant’s signature fried chicken layered with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. It’s $8.95 at the shops in Downtown Summerlin and the Grand Bazaar Shops.

Forman wine dinner

Winemaker Ric Forman of Forman Vineyards will introduce his pairings and answer questions during a dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station. The five-course dinner, with an entree of shiitake-wrapped beef tenderloin with root vegetables, is $75. Call 702-547-7898.