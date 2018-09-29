5 places in Las Vegas for a relaxing brunch

Check out these 5 Las Vegas restaurants if you’re looking to settle in for a midday feast:

New Mexican pork bowl at DW Bistro (Adam Frazier)

Shrimp and grits at Border Grill

Steak and eggs at Border Grill

Andiron brunch

French toast at Bardot (Kevin McCullough)

Jerk fried chicken and waffles at DW Bistro

The Stove in Henderson serves Bananas Foster Pancakes as part of their brunch menu. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tea service at The Stove

Border Grill

With unlimited made-to-order small portions of truly innovative Mexican cuisine for $39, Border Grill has one of the best brunch deals in town from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Add bottomless mimosas for another $15, or unlimited mimosas, micheladas and bloody marys for $20. Follow chef Mike Minor on social media for secret menu items.

Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-632-7200, bordergrill.com

Bardot Brasserie

Michael Mina’s a la carte Sunday brunch menu serves up French classics such as steak tartare, mussels & frites and a foie gras parfait alongside luxurious twists on American staples such as brioche French toast with vanilla mascarpone and almond brittle, duck confit and waffles and a Nutella sticky bun. Wash it down with a sip from the champagne cart, or settle in for the $28 “everlasting rose.”

Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 877-230-2742, michaelmina.net

DW Bistro

Saturday and Sunday brunch at this Gramercy favorite offers a choice of sweet and savory, classics and signatures, Jamaican and Southwestern. Among the house specialties: jerk fried chicken and waffles, a New Mexican slow-cooked pork omelet and old-fashioned chocolate chip pancakes.

9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, 702-527-5200, dwbistro.com

The Stove

Brunch is pretty much all that’s offered seven days a week at this Henderson newcomer, where the options include street taco eggs Benedict, poutine waffles, French toast with foie gras and caviar with all the fixings. The only difference on weekends is that The Stove’s standard “twisted tea service” is augmented with a more proper British version.

11261 S. Eastern Ave., No. 200, 702-625-5216, thestovelv.com

Andiron Steak & Sea

Downtown Summerlin’s most elegant restaurant offers a brunch menu heavy on comfort food. Specialties include shrimp & grits, hot chicken & waffles, smoked brisket hash and a hangover burger topped with fried egg, bacon and cheddar, plus a table of sweets sure to delight kids of all ages. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

1720 Festival Plaza Drive, Downtown Summerlin, 702-685-8002, andironsteak.com

— Al Mancini