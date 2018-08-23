5 places in Las Vegas to get seasonal peach dishes

Chef Jamie Tran recently brought a grilled peach salad back to the menu after a short absence, with a few changes from the last rendition.

The Black Sheep

8680 W. Warm Springs Road, 702-954-3998, blacksheepvegas.com

Virgil’s Real BBQ

You can’t set out to enjoy some peach dishes without grabbing a little cobbler. For those who aren’t bound by the traditional, Virgil’s offers a version that combines the flavors of peaches and blueberries.

The Linq, 702-389-7400, virgilsbbq.com

Rolled Ice Cream

Through the end of August you can enjoy this flavor of the month at any of Rolled Ice Cream’s four locations: the shop’s signature ice cream rolls made with fresh seasonal peaches and sweet cream.

9500 S. Eastern Ave., 702-826-2328, rolledicecream.com; with additional locations

Beauty & Essex

Among the many varieties of “jewels on toast” on chef Chris Santos’ menu, the most seasonal right now features grilled peach with burrata. They’re finished with touches of honey, mint, hazelnuts and reduced balsamic vinegar.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-737-0707, beautyandessex.com/las-vegas

Wynn/Encore

Two of this resort’s restaurants are currently pairing Hudson Valley foie gras with peaches. At Andre’s the duck liver is seared and also comes with taro puree and shaoshing reduction, while Lakeside offers foie gras and peaches with port braised onions, spiced cashews and rosemary.

702-770-3310 and 702-770-5340, wynnlasvegas.com