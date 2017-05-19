5 spots around the Las Vegas Valley for a great slice of pie

Emeril’s banana cream pie Robyn Andrzejczak

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House

Pies aren’t always decadent; sometimes they’re just fruit tucked into a crust. Not in the case of Emeril’s banana cream pie, with lots of ripe sliced bananas in a rich custard, drizzled with caramel sauce and sprinkled with shaved chocolate. Or choose pecan pie, if you don’t like bananas.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, MGM Grand; 702-891-7374 or www.mgmgrand.com

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop

The chocolate cream pie starts with pastry cream mixed with bittersweet chocolate, topped with more pastry cream and chocolate shavings. But if that doesn’t interest you, they also have apple, banana cream, blueberry, cherry, lemon cream and peach.

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop, Jerry’s Nugget; 702-399-3000 or www.jerrysnugget.com

Du-par’s

Du-par’s rotation includes familiar varieties and hard-to-find classics like boysenberry, gooseberry and coconut custard. They also feature a seasonal pie of the month; currently it’s strawberry-lemon, fresh strawberries with lemon cream filling for a tart-sweet flavor of spring.

Du-par’s, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or www.suncoastcasino.com

Grand Cafe

The cafes serve slices in the popular apple, blueberry and cherry varieties (and an occasional cream pie), plus whole mini-pies in apple crumb, cherry, chocolate cream, coconut cream, banana cream, pecan and lemon meringue.

Grand Cafe, Palace, Sunset, Texas, Boulder and Santa Fe Station Casinos; santafestation.sclv.com

Black Bear Diner

While Black Bear offers chocolate, banana and coconut cream pies, a sure winner is the cinnamon apple cream: cinnamon-speckled apples and cream filling topped with brown-sugar oats and whipped cream.

Black Bear Diner, multiple locations; blackbeardiner.com