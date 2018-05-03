5 spots in Las Vegas for great enchiladas

Authentic Mexican enchiladas. Thinkstock

Chile Verde Express Mexican Grill

Located in a west valley convenience store, Chile Verde offers surprisingly good Mexican cuisine as takeout or to enjoy while you watch soccer at the small counter. Its cheese enchiladas come as a pair, or in combination with other Mexican staples.

8095 S. Rainbow Blvd., 702-260-7758

Border Grill

Chef Mike Minor puts a gourmet spin on his smoked chicken enchiladas with poblano cream and chanterelle mushrooms. While the weather’s nice, enjoy them on the outdoor patio.

Mandalay Bay, 702-632-7200, bordergrill.com

El Sombrero Mexican Bistro

Downtown’s go-to Mexican spot has been satisfying locals and tourists for more than 60 years. Its enchilada choices include pulled chicken in roasted garlic creamy tomatillo sauce and braised brisket with roasted guajillo sauce.

807 S. Main St., 702-382-9234, elsombrerovegas.com

Leticia’s Mexican Cocina

Everything at Leticia’s is made from scratch using family recipes. That includes the enchiladas, available with your choice of eight proteins and five sauces.

7585 Norman Rockwell Lane, 702-445-7722, leticiascocina.com; also at 430 S. Rampart Blvd.

El Dorado Cantina

One would hardly expect an all-natural, all-sustainable restaurant as the next-door neighbor to Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club, but El Dorado is exactly that. It offers half a dozen enchiladas to fit that bill, including seafood, veggie and free-range chicken and cheese in chocolate mole.

3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, 702-722-2289, eldoradovegas.com