5 spots in Las Vegas for Halloween cocktails

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 9:26 am
 
It was the Bard himself who first uttered “double, double, toil and trouble,” in the voices of the witches in “Macbeth,” and Halloween does seem to be the perfect time to have the fire burn and cauldron bubble. Here are five places in Las Vegas to do that.

Green Goblin

Boos and booze go hand in hand this Halloween at STK Steakhouse at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where the holiday specials Oct. 30 and 31 will include the Green Goblin cocktail, made with Grey Goose vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, jalapeno and basil, $21.

Witch’s Re-Treat

This European-inspired cocktail at Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is a blend of Calvados Boulard, Mozart pumpkin spice liqueur, Rinse Strega, a scoop of house-made vanilla gelato, pomegranate molasses, lime zest and a pinch of ground nutmeg. It’s $21, through Oct. 31.

Chasing Ghosts

Eureka, 520 E. Fremont St., gives new meaning to the concept of a “chaser” by mixing Del Maguey mezcal, coconut milk, ghost pepper tincture, orgeat and lime and topping it with slices of dehydrated lime and Fresno chile, $14, through the end of the month.

Basic Witch

You won’t have to even think about being basic with this cocktail at Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge at Town Square. It’s a mix of Blackheart Premium spiced rum, Fulton’s Harvest Pumpkin Pie liqueur, barrel-aged bitters and a pinch of Maldon sea salt. It’s $14 through the end of the month.

Blood Moon

Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, 3987 Paradise Road, is mixing up some “boos” with the Blood Moon, available Oct. 29-31. It’s made with Bacardi Superior rum, blood orange, fresh lime juice and ginger beer, garnished with take-home vampire teeth and a syringe, $8.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

