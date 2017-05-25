5 spots in Las Vegas for pickles

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times - Making quick vegetable pickles can lead to satisfying treats. Veggies such as cucumber, onion, radishes, zucchini, carrots and cauliflower can be used.

STK

In addition to brining his own pickles for his Lil’ Burgers (aka sliders), chef Stephen Hopcraft creates pickled shallots to both garnish his steaks and mark how they’ve been cooked: tomato horseradish pickled shallots = medium/rare; saffron = medium; Worcestershire = medium/well; balsamic = well done.

STK, The Cosmopolitan, 702-698-7990, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

The Black Sheep

This new west valley restaurant offers a rotating selection of pickled organic veggies on its starters menu. Chef Jamie Tram strives to match the pickling method to the characteristic of each vegetable: cold pickling carrots and cucumbers in a sweet brine to bring out the sweetness and the crunch, hot pickling purple cauliflowers in an herbs brine with peppercorn to pull out the color and spices.

The Black Sheep, 8680 W. Warm Springs Road, 702-954-3998, blacksheepvegas.com

Andre’s Bistro & Bar

Chef Andre Rochat’s neighborhood bistro is known for its house-made charcuterie. But the garnishes that come with these cured meats are just as impressive. They include pickled baby zucchini and pickled sunburst squash.

Andre’s Bistro & Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, 702-798-7151, andresbistroandbar.com

Freedom Beat

Pickled onions are a popular condiment that you can buy in most supermarkets. But “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 12 champ Scott Commings makes his own for his sandwiches at the Downtown Grand’s 24-hour diner/concert venue. His recipe includes sugar, mustard seeds, several secret spices and, of course, vinegar.

Freedom Beat, Downtown Grand, 702-719-5315, downtowngrand.com

B&B Burger & Beer

If sweet pickles are more to your taste, try the bread-and-butter variety made by the team at Mario Batali’s Venetian burger joint. In addition to using them as garnish for their burgers, they serve them on their own as a bar snack, either fried or au naturel.

B&B Burgers & Beer, The Venetian, 702-414-2220, bandbburgerandbeer.com