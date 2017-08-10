5 spots in Las Vegas to get doughnuts

This San Diego-based chainlet has gotten national attention and for good reason; the doughnuts are real (as in real big) and they’re spectacular.

Vegan doughnuts from Donut Bar, including the apple fritter, Strawberry Split, Creme Brûlée, PB + Jelly and Funfetti. Sandy Lopez/View

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox was one of the first premium-doughnut shops in Las Vegas, and that hasn’t changed. You can get a maple bacon bar or a Campfire S’mores, but you can also get one of a whole line of Crodoughs (basically a cronut) or even a plain ol’ glazed or chocolate-iced doughnut, if you prefer to go old school.

Pinkbox Doughnuts, 7531 W. Lake Mead Blvd., pinkboxdoughnuts.com; also at 10251 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson

Crunch Donut Factory

All of the doughnuts are named after celebrities, some more cleverly than others (lookin’ at you, Russell Kronut and Samoas Hyack) but all are creative, and you can even go beyond the conventional doughnut splurge with a doughnut ice-cream sandwich or doughnut milkshake. The Snoop Dough-Gee Dog is said to be popular with the late-night munchies crowd.

Crunch Donut Factory, 1220A E. Harmon Ave., crunchdonutfactory.com, also at 6320 Simmons St. in North Las Vegas

Donut Bar

This San Diego-based chainlet has gotten national attention and for good reason; the doughnuts are real (as in real big) and they’re spectacular. The Big Poppa Tart Donut fulfills expectations on all fronts, and the Creme Brulee and DB’s Nutella are not to be missed (although they’d be kind of hard to miss).

Donut Bar, 124 S. Sixth St., 702-550-4646, donut-bar.com

Ronald’s Donuts

Other doughnut shops offer some vegan varieties, but Ronald’s was doing them years ago and made their reputation that way, shipping them all over the place. They have plenty of non-vegan varieties as well, but odds are, you won’t know the difference. Do yourself a favor and try the apple fritter. Cash only.

Ronald’s Donuts, 4600 W. Spring Mountain Road, 702-873-1032

Las Vegas Donut House

Sure, fancy doughnuts and celebrity doughnuts and vegan doughnuts are nice, but sometimes you’re just looking for a classic ring of dough, light as a feather, fried till it’s crispy and topped with just enough sugar, and Las Vegas Donut House delivers. Go for the gigantic bear claw, if nothing else. Cash only.

Las Vegas Donut House, 4080 Paradise Road, 702-794-0411