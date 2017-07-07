5 spots to dine in Las Vegas this weekend

Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is celebrating its first anniversary, and it’s inviting guests to join in — for a mere $958.

Beauty & Essex

You can (pay to) come to their party

Beauty &Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is celebrating its first anniversary, and it’s inviting guests to join in — for a mere $958. The luxurious package includes a roasted lobster tail with Spanish chorizo arancini, a bottle of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque Rose and a white- or gold-toned locket from the restaurant’s pawn-shop-inspired retail store.

New vegan menu

The Pasta Shop Ristorante and Art Gallery, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, has introduced a vegan menu. The restaurant has long had a “secret” vegan menu, but the new printed one lists nearly 20 dishes including roasted Brussels sprouts, a wild berry salad and mushroom and onion Marsala served over linguine.

Chat with a chef

Libertine Social executive chef Jamaal Taherzadeh has introduced a series of fireside chats at the interactive chef’s counter at the restaurant at Mandalay Bay. The next one starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and involves a five-course menu for $75, plus tax and tip. Call 702-632-7558. Other chats are planned for July 15, 22 and 29.

Big Dogs tap takeover

Local favorite Big Dog’s Brewing Company is being featured in a four-tap takeover at Pub 1842 at MGM Grand through July 31. Four-beer flights are $10, with a single 12-ounce beer priced at $6. Big Dogs is one of three local breweries being featured during the restaurant’s Summer of Beer.

Wine at the market

Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, plans a wine-and-food tasting for Thursday in the store’s food court. The tasting, with a pasta buffet and parting gift, is $15 and runs from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m.