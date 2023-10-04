73°F
Food

50 of the world’s top chefs and restaurants are coming to Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 9:05 am
 
Tim Brooke-Webb, managing director of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and other 50 Best program ...
Tim Brooke-Webb, managing director of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and other 50 Best programs, announces that Las Vegas will host The World's 50 Best Restaurants gathering in June 2024. He made the announcement at Wynn Las Vegas, host property for the event. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You might think of it as the Sphere of the restaurant world. Or the Formula One. Or the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas, which seems to add new superlatives by the hour, is adding yet another. In June, Vegas will be the host city for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the annual ranking of some of the leading dining destinations on the planet (and, for food enthusiasts, the ultimate bucket list).

Dozens of top chefs and other members of the global culinary corps are expected in town for the event, which was announced Tuesday at Wynn Las Vegas, the host property for the gathering. The Venetian and Resorts World are participating properties.

Leaders from World’s 50 Best, the three properties and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority made the announcement.

“They really are the standard bearer for international recognition,” said Elizabeth Blau, the celebrated Vegas restaurateur and philanthropist, of the World’s 50 Best organization. “It solidifies our position as one of the premiere culinary destinations in the world. I think it’s an extraordinary moment for the city.” (Blau acknowledged that in the past, she has been a judge for World’s 50 Best).

The event runs June 1-5 and features #50BestTalks, a forum exploring important hospitality topics; the 50 Best Signature Sessions, with 50 Best chefs cooking alongside Vegas talent; the Chefs’ Feast showcasing Vegas cooking and entertainment; and an educational opportunity bringing together renowned chefs and local culinary students.

The event concludes on June 5 with the awards ceremony for 50 Best Restaurants.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

