7th & Carson to replace former Glutton restaurant in downtown Las Vegas

7th & Carson restaurant and bar, in the former Glutton at 616 E. Carson Ave. in downtown Las Vegas, is scheduled to open Thursday.

The menu is divided into “oven,” “garden,” “land” and “sea,” with a range of such dishes as duckling pot pies, oven-baked clams with white miso, a boneless half-chicken with caraway stuffing, a grilled peach and burrata salad, flatbreads, toasts and charcuterie plates. The decor has been refreshed, with the exterior boasting new red paint and the interior tables topped with bold geographic prints. There’s also a nice little courtyard for weather slightly cooler than it is now.

It’s helmed by Liam Dwyer, who had been a director of operations for the former Light Group.

