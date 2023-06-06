8 food and drink options to celebrate Pride Month

From a funfetti shake to cocktails to a Pride brunch, here are some different ways to taste the rainbow.

June is Pride Month. Here are some food and drink options around the Las Vegas Valley to taste the rainbow.

■ Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian is serving a funfetti shake with vanilla base and frosted rim, Nerds candies, rainbow doughnut and unicorn pop, sour rainbow gummy rope and whipped cream for $19. One dollar from each shake will be donated to The Pride Tree, which provides programming for local LGBTQ youth.

■ Chica in The Venetian, from celebrated chef Lorena Garcia, is offering a Pride & Love cocktail ($24) showcasing Empress Gin, and rainbow corn with strawberry flan cheesecake and graham cracker chili crumble ($15).

■ House of Blues in Mandalay Bay is again offering its Pride cocktail menu, with four featured drinks served in the bar and dining room. Two dollars from each sale will be donated to The Center, which serves the local LGBTQ community.

■ La Mona Rosa, 100 S. Sixth St., is presenting a Pride brunch beginning 11 a.m. June 11 and June 25. The brunch features rainbow décor, a Pride mezcal cocktail, signature dishes like pinole pancakes and enchiladas suizas, and drag performances. Reservations: lamonarosalv.com/events.

■ Noodles & Company, 2400 S. Rancho Drive, is pledging all sales of its Pride Crispy rice treats ($3.35), up to $30,000, to support LGBTQ workplace equality through Out & Equal programs.

■ Randy’s Donuts locations are selling Pride Donuts (a raised doughnut with vanilla icing and Pride color drizzles) for $3.75. Proceeds will be donated to The Center.

■ At Shake Shack locations, folks can add colored candy sprinkles to any shake or custard for 50 cents. All sprinkles proceeds support PFLAG National, the longtime organization supporting LGBTQ people and those who love them.

■ Toca Madera, between Aria and The Shops at Crystals, is featuring a Bandera cocktail built from El Tesoro Blanco Tequila for $18. Two dollars from each drink will be donated to the National LGBTQ Task Force.

