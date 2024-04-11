8 top restaurants for power lunches in Vegas

Though the three-martini lunch has passed from fashion, a need still exists for a status lunch. Here’s where to seal the deal and make the scene.

Although the three-martini lunch has passed from fashion, and more’s the pity, a need still exists for a status lunch: to treat a client, to seal a deal, to day drink (while still calling it business), to make the scene (and spy on the other Las Vegas tribes). And lunch always requires less commitment than dinner. With that mind, here are eight spots to do (power) lunch.

Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Start by swiping house focaccia with basil pesto or whipped ricotta. Next, there’s an Italian chopped salad chockablock with little gem lettuce, radicchio, salumi, robiola, olives, chickpeas and red peppers. For something more substantial, hit up the frilly malfadine pasta with shrimp or a Margherita pie issuing from the gas-fire oven. If you can, score a power table in the glass-walled wine room. The terrace features cushioned seating and a screen against the western sun.

In UnCommons, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 101, amarilv.com

Echo & Rig

Beef means business at this younger sibling (opened in February 2023) of the Tivoli Village original. Customers select a steak cut, a beef producer or grade, and a sauce (among them, chimichurri and blue cheese). USDA Prime grade hanger steak anchors the steakhouse salad. Lunch sandwiches include a Drunken Goat layering wine-soaked goat cheese, brie, cranberry and green apple. To keep beefing, stop by the butcher counter on the way out the door.

In The District, echoandrig.com/henderson

Esther’s Kitchen

The biggest restaurant opening this spring in Vegas was Esther’s reopening in sleek and roomy new digs sporting a bar and lounge and several dining clusters. House sourdough with spreads (say, burrata or spicy ’nduja) is always the way to go at Esther’s. Tuna poached in garlic oil stars in a hip take on salade Niçoise. A meatball sub is traditional — while tasting far better than tradition ever did. Lunch at the bar? The power seats face South Main Street.

1131 S. Main St., estherslv.com

Honey Salt

Culinary power couple Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla own Honey Salt (and a lot more), so the place feels ideal for power lunch. And the airy restaurant, like a rustic-chic garden room, feels ideal for the bright, fresh menu. Toast your health with kale-ginger salad in a glass. Quinoa, beluga lentils and avocado join forces for a Grain Power salad. A house version of Durkee Famous Sauce supplies creamy tang to the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich.

1031 S. Rampart Blvd., honeysalt.com

Lamaii

You’ll want imbibe at lunch at this elegant Chinatown spot. Owner Bank Atcharawan, former sommelier at Lotus of Siam, brings together rieslings, Chablis and Champagnes that naturally consort with Thai food. Bia Hawang, the other owner, leads the pairings on the cocktail front. Three to try (and pair with): shrimp and jicama goong ceviche with lime dressing, kua gling ground pork stir fried with spicy curry paste and gang pu spicy crab curry with rice vermicelli.

4480 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 700, lamaiilv.com

Panevino Italian Grille & Deli Cafe

The restaurant is literally a power move, created and built by Tony A. Marnell II, founder and chairman emeritus of the Marnell Companies. The distinctive facade features enormous glass panes, set at an angle, that frame views of the Strip. Inside, ceilings climb 15 feet and sweeping booths provide privacy for doing deals. Fuel those deals with crab cakes, turkey Cobb salad, wild boar tagliatelle, plant-based pasta in silky mushroom sauce and a fine piece of Scottish salmon.

246 Via Antonio Ave., panevinolasvegas.com

Lago

Lago, overlooking the Lake and Fountains of Bellagio, steeps in natural light on its waterside terrace, and in the dining room where the light flows through soaring arched windows. Julian Serrano, the celebrated chef, created Lago. At lunch, the kitchen sends out options such as salmon crudo, panzanella with heirloom tomatoes, casarecce pasta twists in creamy basil and a Lago pizzetta with black truffle shavings and smoky pata negra jamón.

In Bellagio, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Table 34

Table 34 had been a business dining destination for about 20 years when it was purchased in June 2022. The new owners updated the menu, introduced wine and cocktail programs, and significantly remodeled the facade, terrace and interior. But they kept the name, a reference to the power table at two restaurants at which the previous owners had worked. At lunch, look for a baby romaine Caesar, shrimp or chicken scampi, and a signature meatloaf patty melt.

600 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 180, table34lasvegas.com

