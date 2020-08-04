9 businesses have opened at Downtown Summerlin or will soon

Despite the general damper on businesses prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions, Downtown Summerlin has announced a number of new tenants.

Floor lead Jessica Rimando, right and salesman Tommy Ruiz chat with customer Amanda Crouch at Barbell Apparel opening their flagship store a week ago in Downtown Summerlin due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. Customer did not want to be identified. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A janitor makes the rounds at Downtown Summerlin where hours are cut and some businesses closed due to the coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Despite business slowdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, nine new businesses — including Beer Zombies, from the people behind SkinnyFats — either have opened at Downtown Summerlin or are expected to make their debuts soon, and two more are expanding.

Barbell Apparel, Hollister, Gilly Hicks by Hollister, Casper, Carrie Lynn’s Plant Shop and Silver Post Collections opened recently. Along with Beer Zombies, Sikara Medspa and Anthropologie are expected to open soon, although dates have not been announced. And Dance Dynamic and Bath & Body Works are being expanded.

The 125 stores and restaurants at the Summerlin complex reportedly draw nearly 20 million visitors a year.

