9 businesses have opened at Downtown Summerlin or will soon
Despite the general damper on businesses prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions, Downtown Summerlin has announced a number of new tenants.
Despite business slowdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, nine new businesses — including Beer Zombies, from the people behind SkinnyFats — either have opened at Downtown Summerlin or are expected to make their debuts soon, and two more are expanding.
Barbell Apparel, Hollister, Gilly Hicks by Hollister, Casper, Carrie Lynn’s Plant Shop and Silver Post Collections opened recently. Along with Beer Zombies, Sikara Medspa and Anthropologie are expected to open soon, although dates have not been announced. And Dance Dynamic and Bath & Body Works are being expanded.
The 125 stores and restaurants at the Summerlin complex reportedly draw nearly 20 million visitors a year.
Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.