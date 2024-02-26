9 restaurants in Vegas offering leap day specials

Jump now — this special occasion won’t return for another four years.

When you leap, taste. Feb. 29 is the leap day of this leap year. Several Las Vegas bars and restaurants are getting the jump on flavor with special items.

Ada’s Food & Wine, in Tivoli Village, is offering radiatore, black garlic, lemon, cream and chives paired with a choice of ’19 Tornatore Etna Bianco or ’14 Bonaccorsi Santa Barbara County pinot noir, for $45.

Downtown Grand: Triple George Grill is presenting a four-course power lunch featuring soup or salad, sandwich with choice of side, choice of dessert and a soothing martini, for $29. Freedom Beat is offering two prime rib dinners with choice of appetizer or dessert, for $29.99.

Eataly, at Park MGM, is throwing its Leap Day Festa with 16 stations throughout the food hall offering Italian wines, cocktails and bites. The party takes place from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fine Company, in Downtown Summerlin, is featuring an Extra AF cocktail (AF = alcohol-free) made with Earl Grey, blueberry, pineapple, lemonade cordial, gold glitter and soda, for $11.29.

The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, is presenting a Leap Dave Williams cocktail mingling Kuleana rum, amaro, orange liqueur, pineapple, lime, Dole Whip foam and buzz button (Sichuan flower) dust, for $14.29.

Harlø Steakhouse & Bar, in Downtown Summerlin, is sending out a wagyu Harlø Burger with house sauce, caramelized onions and truffled pecorino, plus a half-bottle of Stags’ Leap, for $45.

Al Solito Posto, in Tivoli Village, is serving crisp fried frog legs with Calabrian chili aïoli, lemon and arugula, for $18.

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, Suite 105, Summerlin, is showcasing a Red Squirrel cocktail fashioned from Old Forester 86 bourbon, Aperol and two other amaros, black walnut bitters and nutmeg, for $17, and a White Rabbit pizza with braised rabbit, poached egg and white peppercorn béchamel, for $24.

