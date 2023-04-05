A 5-pound burrito for National Burrito Day at Las Vegas Valley eatery

If you finish it in 15 minutes or less, the $42 behemoth at Borracha Mexican Cantina is free.

The 5-pound "Dos Manos" burrito, left, beside a regular sized Achiote Chicken burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On Thursday, National Burrito Day, Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch Resort is debuting its 5-pound Dos Manos (“two hands”) Burrito that’s 20 inches long; 8 inches wide; stuffed with chicken or steak, rice and cheese; and topped with microgreens, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, a flurry of cotija, and drizzles of red and green sauces.

The Dos Manos requires a trio of 14-inch tortillas to wrap. If you finish the $42 burrito behemoth — with hands, with knife and fork — in 15 minutes or less, it’s free.

In other National Burrito Day celebrations:

■ On Thursday only, Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort is offering a Meat Lover’s Breakfast Burrito featuring bacon, sausage, chorizo, scrambled eggs, potatoes, mixed cheese, crema Mexicana, árbol salsa and avocado, wrapped in bacon and served with a side of queso sauce. $19.95.

■ Among the burritos at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is the Philly Burrito built using a flour tortilla filled with grilled flat iron steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese, then topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. $20.95.

