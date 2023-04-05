39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

A 5-pound burrito for National Burrito Day at Las Vegas Valley eatery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 7:05 am
 
The 5-pound "Dos Manos" burrito, left, beside a regular sized Achiote Chicken burrito ...
The 5-pound "Dos Manos" burrito, left, beside a regular sized Achiote Chicken burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The 5-pound Dos Manos Burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, ...
The 5-pound Dos Manos Burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The 5-pound Dos Manos burrito, above, and a regular sized Achiote Chicken Burrito from Borracha ...
The 5-pound Dos Manos burrito, above, and a regular sized Achiote Chicken Burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The 5-pound Dos Manos Burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, ...
The 5-pound Dos Manos Burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The 5-pound "Dos Manos" burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch o ...
The 5-pound "Dos Manos" burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The 5-pound "Dos Manos" burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch o ...
The 5-pound "Dos Manos" burrito from Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On Thursday, National Burrito Day, Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch Resort is debuting its 5-pound Dos Manos (“two hands”) Burrito that’s 20 inches long; 8 inches wide; stuffed with chicken or steak, rice and cheese; and topped with microgreens, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, a flurry of cotija, and drizzles of red and green sauces.

The Dos Manos requires a trio of 14-inch tortillas to wrap. If you finish the $42 burrito behemoth — with hands, with knife and fork — in 15 minutes or less, it’s free.

In other National Burrito Day celebrations:

■ On Thursday only, Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort is offering a Meat Lover’s Breakfast Burrito featuring bacon, sausage, chorizo, scrambled eggs, potatoes, mixed cheese, crema Mexicana, árbol salsa and avocado, wrapped in bacon and served with a side of queso sauce. $19.95.

■ Among the burritos at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is the Philly Burrito built using a flour tortilla filled with grilled flat iron steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese, then topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. $20.95.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump charged in historic 34-count felony indictment in hush money scheme
Trump charged in historic 34-count felony indictment in hush money scheme
2
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
4
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
5
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Taking off: New Las Vegas training facility to help pilots
Taking off: New Las Vegas training facility to help pilots
See coyotes? Here’s how to have a safe encounter in Las Vegas
See coyotes? Here’s how to have a safe encounter in Las Vegas
Relax! Airport lounges are plentiful at Harry Reid International
Relax! Airport lounges are plentiful at Harry Reid International
Las Vegas teenager to play at Carnegie Hall with youth orchestra
Las Vegas teenager to play at Carnegie Hall with youth orchestra
Henderson City Council denies appeal against tavern near church
Henderson City Council denies appeal against tavern near church
Family suing law enforcement over fatal Nye County crash
Family suing law enforcement over fatal Nye County crash