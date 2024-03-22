A guide to Easter brunches in Las Vegas for 2024

Restaurants on and off the Strip are celebrating the arrival of spring with specials, prix fixe menus and bottomless drinks.

A bread presentation is part of the prix fixe brunch for Easter 2024 at Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine shop at the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop)

The dining room at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. The Las Vegas Valley restaurant is serving brunch for Easter 2024. (Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca)

Water Grill in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip is serving wild Chilean sea bass for Easter 2024. (Water Grill)

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip is serving its signature brunch, with continually passed trays of dishes, for Easter 2024. (Jeff Green)

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse in Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip is featuring its rodizio skewered meats for Easter 2024. (Galpão Gaucho)

Easter Sunday falls this year on March 31. It’s not the earliest the holiday could fall — that’s March 22 — but it’s on the earlier side, given Easter could run as late as April 25. All of which is to say, it’s time to make reservations for Easter brunch. Here are some suggested outings for brunch only:

Off the Strip

Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop, in UnCommons, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 101, is presenting brunch featuring house seasonal focaccia with spreads and dips, and several choices for appetizer and main course, among them a seasonal fruit parfait, whipped ricotta breakfast toast and eggs in purgatory. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $49.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: Sourdough Café is serving a three-course menu (main course: baked ham), from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., for $17.99 with a True Rewards card.

DW Bistro, in The Gramercy, 9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, is presenting its fifth annual Gospel Brunch with a buffet and with singer Skye Dee Miles joining Love Community Choir, singers from the Strip and a live band for musical performances. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m, for $89, with unlimited bar package $50 more.

El Cortez: Siegel’s 1941 is showcasing a three-course menu (main course: Smithfield ham), from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for $24.95 with a players card, $29.95 without. Reservations required.

Ellis Island: The Front Yard is featuring a steak and eggs special ($11.95), along with its regular menu, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emerald Island: Emerald Island Grill is presenting a three-course menu (main course: honey-glazed ham or herb-stuffed leg of lamb), from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for $14.99 (ham), $16.99 (lamb).

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is offering a carrot cake pancakes special, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31, for $18. On March 30, the restaurant is hosting a children’s brunch (egg decorating, candy bar, Easter Bunny), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $19. For adults, eggs will be hidden around the restaurant with prizes inside.

Hofbräuhaus, 4510 Paradise Road, is serving five specials, including breaded chicken breast with asparagus and Yukon golds, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m, for $9.50 to $29.

JW Marriott and Rampart Casino: Market Place Buffet is offering a buffet, including honey-glazed ham and rosemary leg of lamb, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., for $59.99 adults, $29.99 children 12 and younger.

King’s Fish House, 2255 Village Walk Drive, Suite 139, Henderson, is presenting three specials, including trout amandine, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for $27.25 to $42.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge, 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Summerlin, is serving a three-course menu (main course: baked eggs, carrot cake pancakes or apple pecan French toast), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $50, bottomless mimosas or Aperol spritzes $25 more. An Easter egg hunt begins at noon outside the restaurant.

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 106, is showcasing a three-course menu (choice of six main courses, including chocolate straciatella pancakes or rigatoni alla vodka), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $40.

Rainbow Club: Triple B restaurant is featuring a three-course menu (main course: glazed ham or roast leg of lamb), from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for $14.99 (ham), $16.99 (lamb).

Silverton: Twin Creeks Steakhouse is offering a brunch buffet, including croque madame waffles and country fried prime rib, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for $60 adults, $30 children 12 and younger.

South Point: Baja Miguel’s is featuring a three-course menu (main course: pan-seared sablefish, pollo relleno or honey-glazed ham), from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for $27.95. Garden Buffet is featuring a buffet, including Colorado leg of lamb and Nebraska prime rib, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., for $29.95 for players members, $32.95 nonmembers.

On the Strip

Fashion Show: Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is presenting its rodizio experience, with roving servers carving 17 cuts of meat and seafood from oversize skewers, plus sides and salad bar, from noon to 9:30 p.m., for $72.

Forum Shops at Caesars: Water Grill is offering three specials, including wild Ross Sea Chilean sea bass, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., for $42 to $55.

Ocean Prime, atop 63 Las Vegas, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is serving its brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park MGM: La Macelleria counter at La Cucina del Mercato, in Eataly, is presenting a breakfast menu of bites, small plates and main courses, including skirt steak and eggs, from 8 to 11 a.m., for $18 to $42.

The Strat: PT’s Wings & Sports is setting out a brunch buffet, including honey ham and New York strip steak, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for $38.99 adults, $19.99 children 3 to 11.

The Venetian: Buddy V’s Ristorante is serving a brunch with more than 50 items, including deviled truffled Easter eggs, smoked ham and peppercorn-crusted steak, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for $75 adults, $35 children younger than 10.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway is offering its signature brunch with continually passed trays of dishes, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for $65 adults, $44 children 12 and younger.

