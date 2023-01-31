A guide to Valentine’s Day dining in Las Vegas

On Valentine’s Day, it’s first reservations, then romance, because the holiday is one of the three busiest restaurant days of the year.

Buca di Beppo in Las Vegas is serving heart-shaped lasagna for Valentine's Day 2023. (Buca di Beppo)

Tortellini stuffed with lemon-scented ricotta cheese, a Barolo-braised short rib and candied beets is being served for Valentine's Day 2023 at Giada restaurant in The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip is offering this Kiss on the Lips Cocktail for Valentine's Day 2023. (Cabo Wabo Cantina)

Toca Madera on the Las Vegas Strip is serving this crab cake for Valentine's Day 2023. (Toca Madera)

A macaron amore from Bottiglia Cucina & Enotica in Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas for Valentine's Day 2023. (Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca)

Spiny lobster tail, served piggyback style, is being offered for Valentine's Day 2023 at Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen in Las Vegas. (Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen)

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas is sending out this beet salad for Valentine's Day 2023. (Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar)

Surf and turf for Valentine's Day 2023 from Scotch 80 in The Palms in Las Vegas. (The Palms)

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in Las Vegas is serving this meal for two, including a choice for main course from among 10 options, for Valentine's Day 2023. (Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews)

Lobster risotto Milanese is among the Valentine's Day 2023 dishes at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro in JW Marriott-Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro)

A selection of sushi for Valentine's Day 2023 from Sushi Roku in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Sushi Roku)

Table 34 in Las Vegas is featuring chocolate peanut butter pie for Valentine's Day 2023. (Chris Wessling)

On Valentine’s Day, first reservations, then romance, because the holiday is one of the three busiest restaurant days of the year. Here are some suggestions for dining out Feb. 14 in Las Vegas to celebrate love.

On the Strip

Caesars Palace: Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is sending out a prix fixe menu, including lobster risotto and a 32-ounce dry-aged tomahawk steak, for $350 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Restaurant Guy Savoy is sending out a seven-course tasting menu, including A5 wagyu with lobster, for $360 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Cromwell: Giada is offering a three-course menu featuring spaghetti with jumbo crab, mascarpone-lemon crème, tarragon and caviar; ricotta-stuffed tortellini with a Barolo braised short rib and candied beets; and a heart-shaped Chocolate Amore layering chocolate chip cake, caramel panna cotta and raspberry jam, for $144.99 from 5 to 9:45 p.m.

Fashion Show: El Segundo Sol is sending out specials such as grilled octopus with potatoes ($21.95), salmon Veracruzana ($28.95), and blackened ribeye tacos ($25.95) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Forum Shops at Caesars: Sushi Roku is serving a four-course menu for two, including surf and turf and a sushi selection, for $165 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Four Seasons: Veranda is presenting a global five-course menu for two, including roasted snapper with harissa and grilled tenderloin with truffle, for $210 from 5 to 10 p.m. (last seating 9:30 p.m.)

Harrah’s Las Vegas: Ruth’s Chris Steak House is offering a four-course menu for two, including a 40-ounce porterhouse steak and a bottle of red or white wine, for $300 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort: Cabo Wabo Cantina is shaking up a Kiss on the Lips cocktail (Cruzan Strawberry Rum, Passoã passion fruit liqueur, soda water, strawberries, mint leaves) for $19 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Paris Las Vegas: Eiffel Tower Restaurant is featuring a four-course menu for two, including choice of salmon, roast chicken, filet mignon or quinoa roulade, for $175 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Nobu is showcasing a seven-course omakase menu for two, including A5 wagyu with sweet miso glaze, for $500 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Resorts World: Carversteak is serving specials such as salmon crudo ($19), wagyu carpaccio ($24), seared foie gras ($28), 14-ounce tenderloin ($220), and filet mignon with crab scampi ($110), from 5 to 10 p.m. Caviar Bar is serving a four-course menu, including choice of lobster pomodoro, halibut or Australian wagyu, for $150 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Sahara: Balla Italian Soul is showcasing a four-course menu, including lobster ravioli and Piedmontese flat iron steak, for $95 (wine pairings $35 additional) from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Strat: McCall’s Heartland Grill is offering a four-course menu for two, including choice of 16-ounce ribeye or 16-ounce salmon, for $129 from 4 to 10 p.m. Top of the World is offering a Just Cocktails at the Bar package, including a complimentary bottle of champagne, with a minimum purchase of $99, from 4 to 11 p.m.

Toca Madera is serving specials such as a crab cake with corn purée ($32), a 34-ounce porterhouse for two ($185), and chocolate-covered strawberries with two flutes of prosecco ($35).

Treasure Island: Phil’s Steak House is offering a four-course menu for two, including tenderloin with langoustine tail and bay scallops, for $155 from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Venetian: Wakuda is serving a nine-course tasting menu, including live scallop crudo and Omi wagyu skewer, for $300 from 5 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore: Delilah in Wynn is showcasing a four-course prix fixe menu, including Dover “fish and chips” and white truffle bucatini carbonara, for $195 from 5:30 p.m. Sinatra in Encore is showcasing a three-course menu, including choice of Mediterranean octopus, branzino or beef tenderloin, for $145 from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Off the Strip

Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village is presenting a three-course menu, including choice of sangria-braised short rib or saffron pappardelle, for $70 (wine pairings $65 additional) from 2 to 9 p.m.

Al Solito Posto in Tivoli Village is featuring a three-course menu, including choice of truffle risotto, seared branzino, roasted half lobster or bacon-wrapped filet mignon, for $100 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Anima by EDO is sending out an eight-course tasting menu, including Peruvian baby scallops with uni mousse and Washugyu hanger steak with bordelaise, for $80 (wine pairings $65 additional) from 5 to 9 p.m.

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Decatur: Sourdough Café is presenting a three-course menu, including a 14-ounce ribeye, for $23.99 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bonefish Grill locations are serving a 7-ounce filet mignon with shrimp and scallops special ($32.9o) from 4 to 10 p.m.

Brio Italian Grille in Town Square is offering a three-course menu for two, including choice of seafood fettuccine, Gorgonzola beef medallions, grilled salmon or rigatoni arrabiata, for $69.99 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Buca di Beppo on West Lake Mead and East Flamingo are serving a heart-shaped meat sauce lasagna with small salad, garlic bread and cannoli, for dine-in or take-out, for $59.99 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Downtown Grand: Triple George Grill is offering a four-course menu, including tenderloin medallions with shrimp and lobster, for $175 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Ellis Island: The Front Yard is featuring specials such as filet mignon for two ($55), chocolate mousse with strawberries ($12), and specialty sweetheart cocktails ($9) from 4 to 10 p.m.

Ferraro’s Ristorante is showcasing a four-course menu, including choice of branzino or osso buco, for $120 from 4 to 11 p.m.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar locations are sending out a three-course menu for two with choice of salad, a 35-ounce tomahawk steak with lobster tail and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi, and choice of dessert for $230 from 3 p.m.

Forte Tapas is hosting a St. Trifon’s Day party with all-you-can-enjoy wine, Bulgarian tapas and other tapas for $69 from 7 to 10 p.m. St. Trifon’s Day falls on Feb. 14 in Bulgaria.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is serving specials such as panzanella carpaccio ($17), lobster arancini ($19), osso buco for two with risotto alla Milanese ($120), Sicilian-style red snapper for two ($75), and a macaron amore with sweet cream cheese filling, raspberry sauce and white chocolate ($19), from 4 to 10 p.m.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is featuring five specials, including tomato cream soup ($9), cured salmon on potato pancakes ($21), and a three-layer Valentine’s Tower ($38) composed of angel hair shrimp Provençale, grilled chicken breast with spätzle, and marinated tri-tip with hollandaise. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

JW Mariott/Rampart Casino: Hawthorn Grill is offering a three-course menu, including choice of ahi, duck confit, or surf and turf, for $85 (beverage pairings $10 additional) from 5 p.m. Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro is offering seven specials, including lobster risotto ($34), osso buco ($48) and sun-dried tomato tagliatelle ($24) from 5 p.m.

Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen is showcasing specials such as pear and arugula salad ($18), wild boar ragù ($42), lobster risotto ($59), 9-ounce broiled lobster tail ($65), and surf and turf ($125) from 3 to 10 p.m.

Locale Italian Kitchen is featuring a four-course menu, including choice of filet mignon with lobster tail, chicken parmigiana, Atlantic salmon or quail piccata, for $105 (wine pairings $30 additional) from 5 to 9 p.m.

Palms: Scotch 80 is sending out specials such as hamachi crudo ($24), filet medallion and half Maine lobster ($98), a 3-pound Maine lobster stuffed with blue crab ($175), and pink velvet cake ($9) from 5 to 10 p.m.

Ping Pong Thai is serving a three-course menu for two featuring choice of two starters (excluding grilled salmon), choice of pan-fried noodles or fried rice, and Thai lobster special and choice of one other main course, for $72 ($95 with a bottle of wine) from 3 p.m.

Red Rock Resort: Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar is serving specials such as beet salad ($16), shrimp bisque ($19), a heart-themed charcuterie board ($27), Chilean sea bass with lobster risotto ($59), a 10-ounce filet steak with red wine demi-glace for two ($95), from 4 to 10 p.m.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in Town Square is offering a meal for two (one appetizer from three choices, two main courses from 10 choices, one dessert from two choices) for $40 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

South Point: Don Vito’s is presenting a three-course menu, including choice of veal saltimbocca, 6-ounce filet mignon or chicken scallopini, for $45 from 5 p.m. Silverado Steakhouse is serving a four-course menu, including choice of beef medallions, white sea bass, surf and turf for two, or veal Française, for $64 from 5 p.m.

Table 34 is featuring a four-course menu, including pretzel-crusted walleye and a 14-ounce ribeye among five main course choices, for $70 from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Terrace Mediterranean is showcasing a five-course menu, including a chicken and beef kebab plate, for $39.95 from 5 p.m. (live entertainment begins at 7 p.m.).

Vegas Test Kitchen: Down 2 Earth is featuring a three-course plant-based menu, including seared trumpet mushroom “scallops,” for $60 inclusive. Simpli Sushi is featuring a four-course menu, including a tasting of five nigiri, for $88 inclusive. Visit secretburger.com for seating times and tickets.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: Kassi Beach House is sending out veal arancini ($21), seared scallops ($38), braised short rib with polenta ($42), and chocolate pot de crème with brandied cherries ($12) from 5 p.m.

