A Michelin-star chef brings his global tasting menus to the Strip

The restaurant is the first expansion for the original that opened in 2017 in Miami Beach.

Chef Jeremy is opening a Las Vegas outpost of his Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed in February 2025 at Resorts World on the Strip. (Stubborn Seed)

Chef Jeremy Ford is finally Seeding Las Vegas.

The James Beard Award semifinalist and “Top Chef” season 13 winner will open a Las Vegas outpost of Stubborn Seed, his Michelin-starred restaurant out of Miami Beach, on Feb. 10 at Resorts World, the property announced Thursday.

The debut has been among the most anticipated in Vegas since word emerged in November 2023 that the restaurant would be coming here.

Stubborn Seed, Ford said, aims “to bring our guests the best global flavors, paired with precision from both our incredible kitchen crew and the front-of-house team. The tasting menu is a culinary journey, and we’re ready to take folks for a ride.”

Seasonal tasting menus

Those tasting menus feature eight courses for $135 and 10 for $175. An à la carte menu will be served in the bar-lounge and, beginning in the spring, on the terrace. Wine pairings and craft cocktails such as the Fennel Fields Forever (vodka, botanical liqueur, sour apple fennel juice, rosemary syrup, lime) are also part of the experience.

Among the planned courses for the first of the seasonal tasting menus:

• Kaluga caviar macaroon with Champagne citrus crema and dill.

• Hudson Valley Foie Gras tart with Fuji apple gelée, pine nuts and feuilletine.

• Sake- and citrus-cured Japanese yellowtail with chili ferment, crisp tapioca, ylang ylang and compressed Asian pear.

• Winter truffle ricotta gnudi with maitake mushroom, pine nuts, buttery greens and winter black truffle.

• Pan-roasted barramundi with baby leeks, fennel, shiitake sofrito and galangal green curry.

• Dry-aged Crescent farm duck with brown butter soubise, Lion Farms mushrooms, miso cabbage and XO hollandaise.

• Winter citrus pavlova, olive oil cake with yuzu pastry cream, mandarin pâte de fruit, caramelized pistachios.

A nod to Miami

The chef, Grove Bay Hospitality Group (co-founder of Stubborn Seed), and Celano Design Studio are creating a look and layout that nod to Stubborn Seed’s Miami Beach roots.

Look for an art deco facade, a profusion of green flora, a glass-fronted kitchen, a glass-enclosed wine collection and, in the dining room, a hand-painted mural, red leather banquettes and chandeliers composed from tiers of ribbed glass. There’s also a private dining room with a view of the wine collection.

The original Stubborn Seed in Miami Beach was opened in 2017 by Ford and by Francesco Balli and Ignacio Garcia-Menocal, the founders of Grove Bay. At Resorts World, Stubborn Seed is in The District, just off the Conrad porte-cochère. Visit stubbornseed.com/las-vegas for more information and follow @stubborn_seed.

