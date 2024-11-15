A new smashburger and grandma pizza spot opens in Las Vegas
The family-owned outfit’s burgers come in single, double and triple smashes, and rectangular grandma pies with classic crisp cornices are offered in five styles.
A family take on that quintessential American combo — burgers and pizza — just opened in Silverado Ranch.
Smash and Slice, a family-owned outfit, occupies a storefront space at 9845 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite D, just south of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
“We’re here to make Vegas taste like family,” the restaurant said in a statement.
Burgers come in single, double and triple smashes, with add-ons like jalapeños, grilled onions and a fried egg. Rectangular grandma pies with classic crisp cornices are offered in five styles.
Grandma’s Pepperoni features cup-and-char pepperoni that curls when it bakes into cups holding pools of oil. Grandma throws a white party — mozzarella, provolone, garlic herb ricotta — atop a white pie. The Vodka Chicken Parm is lined with Tito’s vodka sauce, then outfitted with provolone, chopped chicken cutlet and a whoosh of fresh basil.
Two slim New York-style pies make the menu: one topped by mozzarella and fresh basil, the other with cup-and-char pepperoni. Baked or fried wings, by the half or full dozen, arrive plain or tossed in Buffalo, dragon or house barbecue sauce.
A Caesar salad, garlic knots, sidewinder fries (twisted potato wedges), and panko-crusted chicken tenders with fries round out the menu. Follow @smashandsliceco on Instagram.
