Accessories to keep your NYE Champagne cold and bubbly

It’s the time of year for Cheers!

According to the International Business Times, 25 percent of all sales of bottles of Champagne take place in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Plan to take part? Here are a few things that will make serving the bubbly more pleasant.

Want to serve with style? The Peugeot Glass Champagne Bucket will set the scene. The lead-free glass vessel is sized to fit most bottles and trimmed with a platinum rim. $150; surlatable.com

To quickly chill that bottle — and keep it that way — you could try the Vacu Vin Rapid Ice Champagne Cooler. Place it in the freezer for six hours and the pockets of nontoxic cooling gel will chill the Champagne in five minutes and keep it cool for hours. $12.69; amazon.com

Taking a bottle with you? The neoprene Insulated Wine Tote from Rabbit protects the bottle and keeps the wine cool until you get there, and stretches to fit Champagne bottles. $8; rabbitwine.com

Sure, you could saber your bubbly, but Rabbit’s Velvet Champagne Set enables you to open it safely with almost as much flair. And it includes a sealer to preserve the fizz. $30; rabbitwine.com

Mikasa’s Cheers Toasting Flutes are a fashionable way to serve wine, and the varied etched designs on the 8-ounce flutes mean you won’t need wine charms. $39.99; bedbathbeyond.com