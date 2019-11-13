Add some sweet faces to your Thanksgiving table

Pinkbox Doughnuts in Las Vegas to tempt with a line of holiday-styled treats beginning next week.

(Pinkbox Doughnuts)

You don’t have to confine turkeys to your dinner plate this Thanksgiving. Thanks to Pinkbox Doughnuts, they can be on the breakfast table, too.

Pinkbox is offering seven Thanksgiving-themed doughnuts from Nov. 20-28 at its three locations in the valley. The Pooh Turkey, a spin on the company’s signature Pooh doughnut, is made with a chocolate cake doughnut topped with chocolate mousse, chocolate frosting and a decorated turkey face, $3. The Nutter Butter Turkey is a raised ring doughnut dipped in chocolate icing with a Nutter Butter cookie “face” and candy corn “feathers,” $3.

Want some pie with your doughnut? The Pumpkin Pie Filling doughnut is a raised doughnut shell frosted with orange, filled with pumpkin pie whipped cream and decorated with a buttercream “crust,” $3.

Pinkbox’s DoughCro’s — a cross between a doughnut and a croissant — will get into the holiday spirit, too, with the Reese’s Pieces DoughCro dipped in either orange or white frosting and sprinkled with Reese’s Pieces, $3.

And there are traditional ring doughnuts. The White Thanksgiving Ring is a glazed vanilla cake doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with Thanksgiving-themed sprinkles, $2, while the Chocolate Thanksgiving Ring is a raised doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with the sprinkles, $2.

Pinkbox locations are at 10251 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, 7531 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and 9435 W. Tropicana Ave.

