All that glitter is gold on this burger in Las Vegas

Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip tops a steakburger with 24-karat edible gold in a revamp of the chain’s menu.

The records on the wall aren’t the only things that glitter with gold at the Hard Rock Cafe.

As part of a worldwide rollout of 20 new menu items, the music-themed restaurant chain is featuring a 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steakburger. And although the official menu launch isn’t scheduled until Friday, the burger is available now on the Las Vegas Strip.

The shining star of the menu starts with a half-pound patty of Angus chuck, short rib and brisket cooked on a flattop grill and topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomatoes and red onion. It’s signature touch, of course, is a coating of 24-karat edible gold leaf.

“It’s going to take a certain kind of person to want to eat that,” says Bill Rohm, executive chef of the Las Vegas Hard Rock Cafe. “But the wow factor, when they see it, it’s like a piece of jewelry on beef.”

If eating gold seems just a bit too decadent, you can rest assured the burger is in keeping with the Hard Rock’s mottos of “Love All — Serve All” and “Feed the Planet.” One dollar from the price of each 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steakburger sold will benefit Action Against Hunger, to assist in the fight against world hunger.

It’s $24.95.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.