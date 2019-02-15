Andrea’s at Wynn Las Vegas makes a floral Pretty in Pink cocktail

Resident mixologist Andrew Pollard has launched a new cocktail menu at Andrea’s at Wynn Las Vegas. The aptly named Pretty in Pink cocktail combines Japanese gin and florals.
Ingredients
1½ ounces Suntory Roku Gin
1½ ounces Lillet Rose Aperitif
½ ounce fresh lime juice
½ ounce house-made hibiscus infused grenadine
2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters
Q Indian Tonic
Garnish
Lime wheels
Pomegranate seeds
Hibiscus flowers
Directions
Combine all ingredients except tonic in a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain simultaneously with tonic over fresh ice and garnish.