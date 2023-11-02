Another Hawaiian restaurant chain opening in Las Vegas

The restaurants, in North Las Vegas and Southern Highlands, belong to a chain founded by two Hawaiian brothers.

A teriyaki chicken plate lunch from Mo' Bettahs, the chain of Hawaiian restaurants that is set to open two locations in Las Vegas, one each in November and December 2023 (Mo' Bettahs)

A family-size Ohana Meal from Mo' Bettahs, the chain of Hawaiian restaurants that is set to open two locations in Las Vegas, one each in November and December 2023 (Mo' Bettahs)

The exterior of Mo' Bettahs, which is set to open on Nov. 10, 2023, in North Las Vegas, the first location in Nevada for the chain of Hawaiian restaurants. (Mo' Bettahs)

The interior of Mo' Bettahs, which is set to open on Nov. 10, 2023, in North Las Vegas, the first location in Nevada for the chain of Hawaiian restaurants. (Mo' Bettahs)

Things mo bettah in Vegas.

That’s what the Mo’ Bettahs chain of Hawaiian restaurants, named after the pidgin for “excellent” or “outstanding,” is betting on with the Vegas market as it readies to open two restaurants here.

The first, at 1020 E. Craig Road, Suite 100, in North Las Vegas, is set to launch Nov. 10, becoming the inaugural Mo’ Bettahs in Nevada and the brand’s 47th location nationwide. The second store is planned to debut in December at 4390 W. Cactus Ave., in Southern Highlands.

The North Vegas restaurant is hiring 35 front- and back-of-the-house positions.

Mo’ Bettahs menu features plate lunches built from choice of protein —tempura shrimp, teriyaki chicken, grilled pūlehu chicken, fried katsu chicken, kalua pork, teriyaki steak — accompanied by scoops of white rice and macaroni salad, plus teriyaki or katsu sauce.

A keiki (child)-size plate lunch; a family-size Ohana Meal with chicken or kalua pork, rice and mac salad; and a pākē romaine salad, with or without protein, round out the menu. There’s also takeout and catering.

Kimo and Kalani Mack, two brothers of native Hawaiian ancestry who grew up on Oahu, founded Mo’ Bettahs in 2008. The arrival of Mo’ Bettahs in Vegas follows the October opening of Zippy’s in the city, the first mainland location for the Hawaiian diner chain. Visit mobettahs.com.

