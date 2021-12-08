Another NFL great announces plans for Strip restaurant
Emmitt’s, from Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith — the league’s all-time leading rusher — is to be a 30,000-square-foot, two-level space overlooking the Strip.
Yet another NFL legend has announced plans for a restaurant on the Strip. But where?
Emmitt Smith, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his 15 seasons as a running back, 13 of them with the Dallas Cowboys, announced Tuesday that he plans to open Emmitt’s this spring “overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and surrounded by numerous world-class resorts.”
There’s just one catch: Representatives won’t confirm a location.
The low-resolution rendering that accompanied the news release looks like Fashion Show Mall. Some local blogs have said the two-story, 30,000-square foot “dynamic restaurant and premier event venue” will be at the Fashion Show Mall. But asked for an address Wednesday morning, a representative said, “We can’t confirm that. Give it another week or two.”
In the meantime: Harrah’s Las Vegas has confirmed that Walk-On’s Sports Bixtreux, for which former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a partner and celebrity spokesman, will open next year in the space formerly occupied by Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill.
