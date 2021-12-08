Another NFL great announces plans for Strip restaurant

Emmitt’s, from Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith — the league’s all-time leading rusher — is to be a 30,000-square-foot, two-level space overlooking the Strip.

Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 1, 2000. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith will open Emmitt’s Las Vegas, a restaurant and event venue, in the spring on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rendering/Trilogy Group F&B, LLC)

Emmitt Smith, the NFL's leading career rusher, talks with the media on March 13, 2003. (AP Photo/East Valley Tribune, Brad Armstrong)

Yet another NFL legend has announced plans for a restaurant on the Strip. But where?

Emmitt Smith, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his 15 seasons as a running back, 13 of them with the Dallas Cowboys, announced Tuesday that he plans to open Emmitt’s this spring “overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and surrounded by numerous world-class resorts.”

There’s just one catch: Representatives won’t confirm a location.

The low-resolution rendering that accompanied the news release looks like Fashion Show Mall. Some local blogs have said the two-story, 30,000-square foot “dynamic restaurant and premier event venue” will be at the Fashion Show Mall. But asked for an address Wednesday morning, a representative said, “We can’t confirm that. Give it another week or two.”

In the meantime: Harrah’s Las Vegas has confirmed that Walk-On’s Sports Bixtreux, for which former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a partner and celebrity spokesman, will open next year in the space formerly occupied by Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.