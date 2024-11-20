Are these 2 restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip closing?

One is a longtime Mexican spot right on Las Vegas Boulevard; the other has gone largely unnoticed since its debut about a year ago.

Señor Frog's Restaurant and Bar at Treasure Island is shown, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

When casino restaurants close on the Las Vegas Strip, they can be fêted, if the restaurant or chef are important enough. They can be replaced with concepts referred to by code names (say, here and here) in public records. Often, the restaurants close with little or no immediate explanation.

And then there is the situation at Treasure Island.

As first reported by Vital Vegas, the spaces now occupied by Señor Frog’s and Las Vegas Yacht Club have been listed for lease by Logic Commercial Real Estate — while the restaurants are still open. The listing says the spaces are available within 30 days, which indicates closings could come quickly once leases are signed.

Señor Frog’s, which opened in 2012, occupies almost 23,000 square feet, including about 700 feet of Strip frontage, according to the listing. The restaurant lies along the Strip-facing Siren’s Cove that once hosted pirate shows.

The Yacht Club, which debuted about a year ago as a replacement for Seafood Shack, encompasses about 7,100 square feet adjacent the sportsbook, according to the listing.

Señor Frog’s serves what might be called party Mexican, with fajita platters and yards of beer. Yacht Club offers seafood, fish and pastas. Representatives for Treasure Island have not returned a request for comment.

