Atomic Liquors’ cocktail blends Scotch, maple, carrot juice — VIDEO

The big question: Does the carrot juice in this Atomic Liquors cocktail improve your eyesight as it makes it blurry?

The Canadian Rabbit in Scotland cocktail at Atomic Liquors in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The big question: Does the carrot juice in this Atomic Liquors cocktail improve your eyesight as it makes it blurry? Who knows. But a hearty dose of Scotch and a healthy portion of sweet maple syrup tend to mask the vegetable taste in the Canadian Rabbit in Scotland. If you want to taste the garden a bit more, try chewing on the dill garnish.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch

■ 3/4 ounces maple syrup

■ 1 ounce carrot juice

■ 1/2 ounce orgeat

■ 1/2 ounce lemon juice

■ 1 dash Angostura Bitters

Garnish

■ 1 dill sprig

Directions

Shake ingredients over ice. Serve in bucket glass. Garnish with dill.