Atomic Liquors’ cocktail blends Scotch, maple, carrot juice — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2017 - 2:58 pm
 

The big question: Does the carrot juice in this Atomic Liquors cocktail improve your eyesight as it makes it blurry? Who knows. But a hearty dose of Scotch and a healthy portion of sweet maple syrup tend to mask the vegetable taste in the Canadian Rabbit in Scotland. If you want to taste the garden a bit more, try chewing on the dill garnish.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch

■ 3/4 ounces maple syrup

■ 1 ounce carrot juice

■ 1/2 ounce orgeat

■ 1/2 ounce lemon juice

■ 1 dash Angostura Bitters

Garnish

■ 1 dill sprig

Directions

Shake ingredients over ice. Serve in bucket glass. Garnish with dill.

