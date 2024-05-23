87°F
Bagelmania celebrates 35 years in Las Vegas with special giveaway

Siegel's Bagelmania's flagship location at 252 Convention Center Drive. (Siegel's Bagelmania)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 1:29 pm
 

Siegel’s Bagelmania is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend with a special giveaway.

On Sunday, guests at Bagelmania’s restaurant, 252 Convention Center Drive, will get a free commemorative T-shirt with their purchase, while supplies last.

Bagelmania first opened in Las Vegas in 1989,and serves more than 20 bagel varieties, including jalapeno, strawberry, cinnamon apple and seasonal flavors, according to the company.

Siegel’s also offers such deli favorites as matzah balls and soup, fresh breads like sourdough and challah, and whitefish salads, among other staples.

The restaurant’s Convention Center location is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

