Bakery solves problem of germs from blowing out birthday candles

To avoid the birthday honoree spreading germs on the cake that guests will share, a Summerlin bakery offers a free side cupcake (for the candles).

Rolling In Dough's Side Cupcake solves a birthday-cake problem. (Rolling In Dough)

Here’s yet another thing we didn’t think much about during those halcyon pre-pandemic days: Eating a piece of birthday cake after the honoree has blown out the candles, in the process spreading his or her breath and germs all over it.

Alexis Pascual, owner of Rolling In Dough Bakery at 10260 W. Charleston Blvd., did think about just that while attending a birthday celebration recently, and came up with a solution. Rolling In Dough will give a free side cupcake to anyone who purchases a birthday cake. The idea is that you put the candles on the cupcake (which will admittedly be easier if the blower is 5 instead of 50). Then you let the birthday boy or girl do their thing on it and serve the pristine main cake to the guests.

Think of that sacrificial little cupcake as a mask for your birthday cake.

