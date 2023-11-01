Bar inspired by mob movie opens on the Strip

The space features a ruffled disco ball chandelier, fringed pendants above the bar and plush banquettes.

A rendering of Chez Bippy, a speakeasy opening in November 2023 inside Luchini at MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts)

A Martini Classico from Chez Bippy, a speakeasy opening in November 2023 inside Luchini at MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts)

Chez Bippy (Bippy’s House, in French) was a popular corner hangout in “A Bronx Tale,” the 1993 crime drama that marked Robert De Niro’s directorial debut. The fictional bar is lending its name to a real-life speakeasy as Chez Bippy opens in November inside Luchini, an Italian restaurant at the MGM Grand that is debuting simultaneously.

Tao Group Hospitality and Rockwell Group, the famed architecture and design firm, are creating the bar, which features a brick portal lined with candy machines (!) that leads to a space defined by red velvet drapes, arched bronze mirrors, plush gold banquettes, a ruffled chandelier with disco ball, and glowing fringed pendants above the bar.

A Boulevardier smoked in a cloche doffed tableside, a twist on a classic martini with pepperoncini-infused vodka (and a garnish tray of mozzarella and Castelvetrano olives), and a version of Affogato al Caffè in recognition of the espresso martini having another moment issue from the bar.

